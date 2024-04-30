New virtual tour helping ease anxiety for Bendigo cancer patients

A new video for cancer patients aims to "take away some of the unknown" by introducing them to Bendigo Health facilities before they step foot in the hospital.
Former patients Philip McGuffie and Tanya Smith said having the virtual tour before they started their own treatment at the Bendigo Regional Cancer Centre would have reduced some anxiety.
"When you start early treatment it is usually a really difficult time," Ms Smith said.
"And the degree of anxiety that comes with that process can be quite high."
Mr McGuffie said the "more information you have before it begins, the better you will cope".
The video gave patients a comprehensive run down of what to expect on their first visit to the centre, its facilities, and tips like bringing a loved one with them and where to park.
It also showcased the people who work in the centre, providing patients with a human face at the start of their treatment.
"It gives you some reassurance that it is a team approach and that there is different people you can ask for help along the way," Ms Smith said.
The Bendigo Regional Cancer Centre treated more than 1000 patients per year from across the Loddon Mallee Region.
That number was only going up, Bendigo Regional Cancer Centre Development Manager, Melissa Loorham, said.
"So for us [the video] is about developing a resource to help patients navigate the system ... for rural and regional needs," she said.
"And we are hoping that this resource might help reduce some of the anxiety related to coming in here for the first time."
The catchment for Bendigo Regional Cancer Centre included areas with "many barriers around access for services", stretching from Gisborne in the south to Mildura in the north.
The video would also allowed patients from remote areas to view the centre before making the trip for treatment, Ms Loorham said.
"[And] that is as a result of lots of consultation we did through our service planning to better understand the needs of our population," she said.
"It was very clear they wanted more information, more navigation support upfront at the time when the diagnosis was most challenging for them."
The Bendigo Regional Cancer Centre Virtual Tour can be viewed here.
