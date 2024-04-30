'World of difference': 118-year-old school opens $1.4 million arts centre

One of Bendigo's oldest schools has had a modern boost, unveiling a $1.4 million arts centre.
St Joseph's School Quarry Hill officially unveiled the new facility on Tuesday, April 30, which replaces an aged "make-shift" arts classroom.
"Before we built this new facility, we had just a room that was tacked on to the school, that was like a makeshift room for visual arts," principal Peter Teggelove said.
"That was demolished during this building and we were able to create a dedicated arts center for the whole school."
The school also used the funding for new administration, staff facilities, decking and an amphitheatre, Mr Teggelove said.
The new facility would make a "world of difference" for students at the 118-year-old school, he said.
"We pride ourselves on the arts program," Mr Teggelove said.
"It's singing, dancing, children expressing themselves, so now we have a dedicated facility in the school for the children to use.
"We identified a long time ago that children learned through the arts by expressing themselves for us, so it was very important through our master planning that we put something in place for the future."
The project was supported by a $1.4 million federal government grant from the Capital Grants Program.
"These new facilities will provide school staff, teachers and students at St Joseph's School with better, more modern spaces in which to work, teach and learn," Federal Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters said.
"The Australian Government is committed to providing all schools with appropriate funding so that all students, including those in St Joseph's School, Bendigo, get the best possible education."
