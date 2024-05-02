Stunning executive family home in the beautiful Imagine Estate

This stunning executive family home is in the beautiful Imagine Estate.
This home stands out due to some beautiful design choices and a stunning facade including curved feature timber elements.
The location is convenient too since it is close to Strathfieldsaye shops, several schools, plus medical and sporting amenities.
The main bedroom features an ensuite with a double vanity and a large shower, and it has a walk-in robe while the other bedrooms each have a built-in robes. There's also a separate study.
The layout includes a formal lounge, a large open plan kitchen, meals and living area (with a stunning decorative tray ceiling), and a separate rumpus room.
The kitchen is well appointed and includes butler's pantry, a large central island with stone bench tops, waterfall edges, plus a 900mm electric oven, a 900mm gas cooktop, and a dishwasher.
The family bathrooms is also well appointed with a free standing bath, shower and vanity.
The home also includes ducted heating and cooling throughout.
The yard is fully established with a walk-out deck from the living area which features a large sliding stackable set of glass doors.
Other features include a double garage with internal access and a remote door, plus handy side gates allow vehicular access into the yard.
