Man, 35, charged over theft of five cars from Echuca community group

UPDATE: 3:30pm
As it stands, investigators have located four of the missing vehicles and will return them to the not-for-profit.
The search is still ongoing for a white 2017 Hyundai i40 wagon with registration 1KE9PD.
Previously:
A 35-year-old man has been charged following the alleged theft of five cars from a community organisation in Echuca.
Three of the cars have been located and will be returned to the organisation which uses the vehicles to help people in need of transport.
Campaspe Crime Investigation Unit detectives charged the Echuca man with multiple counts of burglary and theft of motor vehicle following the Hare Street break-in.
He was bailed to appear in Echuca Magistrates' Court on July 2.
Police will allege numerous people broke into the not-for-profit business and stole six sets of car keys, a mobile phone and laptop on April 25.
The search is still ongoing for a white 2018 Mitsubishi ASX wagon with registration 1OG6YZ and a white 2017 Hyundai i40 wagon with registration 1KE9PD.
Detectives are also still searching for numerous other offenders believed to be involved in the burglary.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
