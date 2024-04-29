Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

'Let us carry forward her legacy' as mourners remember Hannah McGuire

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated April 29 2024 - 6:14pm, first published 5:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah McGuire's father Glenn at the funeral of his daughter. Picture by Adam Trafford
Hannah McGuire's father Glenn at the funeral of his daughter. Picture by Adam Trafford

Hannah McGuire was a bright light and a beacon to everyone around her.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.