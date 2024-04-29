New $2 million community housing complex put forward for Epsom

A $2 million complex in Epsom that aims to provide more community care housing in Greater Bendigo will be considered by the city council.
Six two-bedroom units and one four-bedroom dwelling have been proposed to help increase a category of housing the application states is "lacking" is the city.
Community care accommodation can have a variety of uses, including providing clinical care and rehab services.
The Epsom development would be carried out by a registered NDIS provider.
Planning Victoria on its website states that "community care units play an important role in providing inclusionary, social and affordable housing".
A decision on the application, which has recently been lodged with the City of Greater Bendigo, is not expected for some time
The application states that no more than 20 people, not including staff, would use the housing and that no more than five people who are not residents may access support services at any one time.
"The proposal will provide community care accommodation which is lacking in Bendigo and surrounds," the planning application says.
"The site is located within an established residential area and the development will help to consolidate the urban area without consuming additional land for residential purposes."
The complex is designed to be built on an existing residential block and would allow residents access shops, schools and public transport, with the Epsom shopping centre about 1.2km away.
It would also be within walking distance of schools and other recreational facilities.
The application references Victoria's planning scheme, which states that community accommodation must meet certain criteria.
"Land used to provide accommodation and care services. It includes permanent, temporary and emergency accommodation," it says.
"It may include supervisory staff and support services for residents and visitors."
One bedroom in each of the dwellings would be set aside for a carer to live at the property and each unit would also have its own private garden.
The units would be in a potential limited flood zone that would need floors to be 300mm higher than the designated flood levels as part of mitigation measures.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.