CVFLW round three: Castlemaine makes another statement, Woorinen win big

Castlemaine has extended its unbeaten run, stretching back to the 2022 qualifying final to 20 games.
The back-to-back reigning premiers have begun the 2024 season 4-0 and vanquished another expected challenger with ease in a standalone CVFLW clash on Saturday night at Camp Reserve following the senior men's clash.
Three of the four wins have come against sides currently in the top four, with margins of 117 (Sandhurst), 110 (Woorinen), and 62 (Golden Square), an ominous sign for this season's competitiveness at the top.
The 10.17 (77) to 1.9 (15) victory was set up in the second term.
While Square kicked their only goal of the game in the stanza through Isabella Ayre, the Magpies added five of their own after a first term where they kicked 1.7 (7).
The game was iced post-half-time as the Magpies stretched the margin to 61 points before a goalless last quarter.
Aisling Tupper, Jemma Finning, and Maeve Tupper continued their fantastic starts to the season, while Eloise Gretgrix nailed five to bring her tally for the season up to 24 from four games.
Elsewhere, Samantha Johnston and Brydi Lewis's pair of ten-goal hauls helped Woorinen to a monster 210-point win over White Hills, while the Bendigo Thunder defeated Marong 16.12 (108) to 0.0 (0).
North Bendigo put up an early fight against Eaglehawk but couldn't sustain it as the Hawks rolled to a 10.10 (70) to 2.3 (15) triumph.
