Which AFL great will Castlemaine select in the Carlton Draft?

Excitement is building at Castlemaine Football Netball Club ahead of Tuesday night's Carlton Draft.
The Magpies were one of five clubs from across Victoria selected to participate in the event, where they will gain the services of a former AFL star for one match.
Richmond premiership skipper Trent Cotchin, 2022 Norm Smith Medal winner Isaac Smith, Essendon champion Matthew Lloyd, former St Kilda star Leigh Montagna and ex-GWS and Carlton midfielder Dylan Buckley are the five players up for selection.
Castlemaine FNC president Caleb Kuhle and senior captain Bailey Henderson will attend Tuesday night's draft where they will have the responsibility of choosing one of the five players.
The five clubs selected for the draft - Castlemaine, Ballan Blues (Central Highlands), Toora Magpies (Mid Gippsland), Old Collegians (Warrnambool District Football Netball League), Bunyip Bulldogs (West Gippsland Football Netball League) - will be drawn at random and asked to select one of the ex-AFL greats.
What will the Magpies do if they're lucky enough to earn pick one in the draft?
"We have some plans in place,'' Kuhle said.
"We sat down with the coaching staff and the selection committee to determine what we wanted to get out of it.
"There's variance in how long these players have been out of the game, so you also have to weigh up other options like who will draw the bigger crowd."
The club has three home games fall in the period where the Carlton Draft players are available - versus Gisborne on June 8, South Bendigo on June 29 and Eaglehawk on July 20.
Once the Carlton Draft is complete, the Magpies and their ex-AFL star will decide which game suits both parties best.
"We're very lucky to be part of this, so we'll be happy with whoever we get,'' Kuhle said.
"It's very exciting and it comes at a really good time for the club."
The former AFL stars comprise more than 1100 games of AFL experience and eight AFL premierships collectively.
"You've got the opportunity to put Lloydy one out in the square on a local full-back, Cotch and Joey (Leigh Montagna) to put straight in the guts, or outside stars in Smithy and Dyl who will run rings around opposition teams,'' Carlton Draft Commissioner Jonathan Brown said.
"Any of these players lining up for your local team will be a tantalising prospect, not only bringing a huge boost to clubs on the field, but hopefully bringing plenty of foot traffic through the gates and cash behind the canteen and bar."
