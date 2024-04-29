Late goal denies Bendigo City first win of State League season

If you don't bury the game, it will come back to bite you.
That was the message for Bendigo City FC senior players after a frustrating 1-1 draw with Deakin University in their State League Five clash at Epsom on Saturday.
The home side looked a class above Deakin in a dominant first-half, but the only fruit of their labour was a headed goal from skipper Kayle Thompson.
That left the door ajar for Deakin to pounce in the second-half and the visitors did just that with less than 10 minutes remaining on the clock.
Bendigo City failed to clear a corner and Deakin poked the ball into the back of the net in a goalmouth scramble.
The result leaves Bendigo City with no wins and two draws through four games.
"I couldn't fault any of our players all day, particularly in the first half,'' Bendigo City coach Sean Boxshall said.
"We created chance after chance and had all the possessions, it was just that final ball where we struggled.
"We spoke about that at half-time and in the first 20 minutes or so of the second-half we were pretty dominant.
"When you don't put the ball in the back of the net it gives the opposition a sniff and they kept coming at us.
"They got a scrappy goal and in the last 10 minutes we couldn't find a winner.
"We had the clearer chances for the day, but we couldn't consolidate."
Centre-backs Kayle Thompson and Connor Boxshall and midfielder Darius Thomas were best for Bendigo City.
"Sometimes you need a bit of luck and you need a bit of momentum and we don't have it at the moment,'' Boxshall said.
"The first-half on Saturday was very similar to the game we lost 2-1 against Wyndham - doing everything right except putting the ball in the back of the net.
"It's going to click at some stage and, hopefully, that's next weekend against Tarneit, who are sitting on the bottom of the ladder.
"The next few games, on paper, should be easier games and I'd like to think we can get maximum points out of those games."
