More funds help 300 extra people as demand at headspace Bendigo spikes

Updated April 29 2024 - 3:40pm, first published 2:12pm
Federal MPs Emma McBride (blue dress) and Lisa Chesters (red jacket) with the headspace Bendigo team. Picture supplied.
A recent injection of $5.18 million in federal government funds has seen headspace Bendigo help an extra 300 young people amid a growing need for mental health services in the region.

