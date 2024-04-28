You Ripper! Herbert helps Aussies to team success at LIV Adelaide

Bendigo's Lucas Herbert helped Ripper GC to its first team victory in LIV Golf.
In front of an adoring home crowd at The Grange in Adelaide, Ripper GC won a play-off against the South African team Stinger GC.
Ripper GC and Stinger GC tied at 53-under par overall and the Aussie combination of Cam Smith and Marc Leishman sealed the deal on the second play-off hole.
Earlier, Herbert stood up under pressure to produce a brilliant seven-under par 65 in the final round.
With the team title on the line, Herbert made six birdies in his final 10 holes.
His brilliant finish included two sublime wedge shots on the 18th hole and first hole.
In his final round he had one eagle, seven birdies and two bogeys to finish 13-under par overall and tied for 14th in the individual event.
It was Herbert's highest individual placing in his first six LIV Golf events.
Herbert, who played alongside Leishman on the last day, was elated with the way he played in the final round.
"We were starting on seven, so I think in that first eight holes we were going to play all the par-5s, which I thought was where we were really going to take advantage of the golf course, so I was kind of prepping myself for a pretty hot start, and then I think we played that stretch of holes like 1-under maybe, and I was kind of like, oh, dammit, that was our advantage gone,'' he said.
"Then just went about sort of getting it out of trouble in all sorts of different spots for the last 10 holes and rolled in a few putts.
"It just felt like there with six, seven holes to go, we look up at the board, we're maybe leading or one back, somewhere around that range, and everyone in the crowd could feel it. We could all feel it, that we were trying to get it done.
"Obviously playing with Leish, I don't know that either of us would have played as well as we did had we not played with each other because it was like anytime he did anything remotely good, I was just straight into him, like, 'great shot, Leish, well done there, really well done.'
"We fed off each other all day like that. I think that played a big part in why both of us shot 65 and ultimately got us into that play-off."
Herbert has little time to celebrate the team success, the Ripper GC players depart Adelaide on Monday for Singapore.
The LIV Singapore tournament hits-off on Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.