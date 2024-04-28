Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Pyramid Hill, Mitiamo set the pace in Loddon Valley netball

April 28 2024 - 12:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pyramid Hill's Abbey Dingwall tries to intercept a pass in front of Marong goal shooter Bridget Willox. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Pyramid Hill's Abbey Dingwall tries to intercept a pass in front of Marong goal shooter Bridget Willox. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Pyramid Hill and Mitiamo remain the only two unbeaten teams in Loddon Valley A-grade netball.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.