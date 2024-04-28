Pyramid Hill, Mitiamo set the pace in Loddon Valley netball

Pyramid Hill and Mitiamo remain the only two unbeaten teams in Loddon Valley A-grade netball.
Pyramid Hill sits on top of the ladder with a 3-0 record after disposing of Marong 66-44 in round three.
The Bulldogs' 20-goal win was built around some fine defensive work from Abbey Dingwall and sharp-shooting from Jess Holdstock.
The win was a pleasant welcome home present for coach Chelsea Emmerson, who was in charge of her first game of the season after returning from an overseas holiday.
"It was nice to come back and see the girls 2-0,'' Emmerson said.
"The girls played well. Marong were missing their goal keeper Tracy O'Donnell, so I'm sure she would have made a difference.
"We started well and led by five goals after the first quarter... and I thought our fitness showed in the final quarter when we were able to run away from them."
Emmerson said Pyramid Hill would need to improve with games against Bridgewater and Mitiamo over the next fortnight.
"We can see that Mitiamo is going to be the biggest challenge,'' Emmerson said.
"We're preparing ourselves for that, but overall we're pleased with the way we've started."
Mitiamo outclassed MGYCW in a re-match of last year's grand finalists.
After losing to MGYCW in their four encounters last year, the Superoos broke their Eagles' hoodoo in cruising to a 57-34 win.
Newbridge denied Bears Lagoon-Serpentine a second-straight victory when it held on for a 38-35 win at Serpentine.
On the rebound from a narrow two-goal loss to Marong, the Maroons showed great fight to record their second win of the season.
It was another solid performance from the young Bears' group, who are showing signs of being the most improved team in the competition.
In the final game of the round, Bridgewater proved too strong for Inglewood 65-28.
After dropping their first match of the season to Newbridge, the Mean Machine have won their past two matches to jump into third place on the ladder.
The rebuilding Inglewood has dropped its opening two matches, but there have been some promising signs in patches for coach Abbey Hayes and her young group.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.