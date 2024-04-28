Bendigo Advertisersport
Match Report

Golden Square nails seven last-quarter goals to run over top of Castlemaine

By Richard Jones
April 28 2024 - 10:57am
Golden Square co-captain Jayden Burke kicked three goals in his 100th senior game for the club in Saturday's win over Castlemaine.
GOLDEN Square's seven-goal final quarter burst got the Bulldogs home by 12 points over Castlemaine in a tight, low-scoring BFNL clash on Saturday.

