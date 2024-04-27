Herbert back to his brilliant best with birdie blitz in Adelaide

Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert surged up the LIV Adelaide leaderboard with a superb second round 65 at The Grange.
After a frustrating start to the tournament on Friday, Herbert had eight birdies and one bogey on day two to move into a tie for 28th alongside his Ripper GC team-mate Marc Leishman.
The highlight of Herbert's day was three-straight birdies to finish the round.
He started the day with a birdie on the par-five 13th and quickly followed with a birdie on the 16th hole. A bogey on the par-five 17th stalled his momentum, but he steadied the ship with four-straight pars.
Three birdies in four holes between the fourth and seventh holes gave Herbert the spark he needed.
He came home with a rush, making birdies on the 10th, 11th and 12th.
The 12th is the famous LIV Adelaide watering hole and Herbert's tee shot finished little more than one metre from the cup.
He drained the birdie putt and was showered in liquid by the fans.
Herbert's low round helped Ripper GC stay in contention for the team title.
With one day to play, Ripper GC is in fourth place at 33-under par - just two shots behind leader Torque.
Cam Smith is the best placed Aussie in the individual event.
Smith is 11-under par - three shots behind leader Brendan Steele.
