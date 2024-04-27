Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Wildlife maps to steer renewables to safe spots

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated April 27 2024 - 4:02pm, first published 3:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Solar panels near Bendigo. Picture file
Solar panels near Bendigo. Picture file

New native animal maps will be made public in July to help guide the roll out of new renewable energy projects across Victoria.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.