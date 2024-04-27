Wildlife maps to steer renewables to safe spots

New native animal maps will be made public in July to help guide the roll out of new renewable energy projects across Victoria.
The state government says the state-wide maps will guide project developers to areas for wind and solar farms which have the "least impact on wildlife".
The new maps will be included in the "Handbook for the development of renewable energy in Victoria" which aims to bring together guidelines on the planning and construction of renewable projects "which must be followed".
The government says it wants to protect Victoria's unique wildlife while still pursuing its aims of building new projects to meet its target of powering the state with 95 per cent renewable electricity generation by 2035.
The current renewable provision is around 40 per cent.
The government this week said it would release maps which identify key habitat areas for native wildlife by July.
It also said research would be completed by October to better understand how wind turbines could impact threatened bird and bat species.
Part of this research is aiming to find ways to reduce bird and bat collisions with turbines.
Previous studies on the impact of wind turbines on birds have greatly differed on mortality rates although there are some estimates at least 2000-8000 birds are killed each year across all wind farms in Australia.
The government says its advice will include a list of at-risk wildlife which renewable energy developers will need to consider in their planning and measures they can take to prevent harm to those species.
The government says its handbook "will give industry access to the best scientific and mapping information available so they can factor the protection of our precious wildlife early on in the planning phase - resulting in a more efficient and timely approval process".
The handbook will be finalised following public consultation.
Energy and Resources Minister Lily D'Ambrosio said: "This is about giving communities and industry certainty that native wildlife will be protected while we build the renewable energy required to drive down power bills and cut emissions."
