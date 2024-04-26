Bumper weekend of exciting footy match-ups

Addy sport reporter Luke West here bringing you the first of the new Footy HQ newsletters.
We'll be bringing the best insider news on footy in the Bendigo region each week.
Plenty of big games ahead this weekend across our region's footy leagues.
Looking forward to seeing if Castlemaine can finally shrug off its 19-year hoodoo against Golden Square at Camp Reserve and what is in store in the next chapter of the Strathfieldsaye-Eaglehawk rivalry at Tannery Lane.
And could we potentially be seeing a couple of grand final previews in the Heathcote District and Loddon Valley leagues?
The HDFNL features a big clash between two unbeaten sides as North Bendigo travels to Heathcote, while in the LVFNL it's a battle of last year's grand finalist Marong and Pyramid Hill that has the spotlight on it.
Enjoy the first edition of our Footy HQ newsletter and have a great weekend at the footy. We look forward to bringing you over coverage over the weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.