Before the weekend, see all the photos from Anzac services around Bendigo

April 25 is an important day for many around Bendigo. Before we head to the weekend let's look back on how Bendigo paused to reflect on Anzac Day.
Thousands of people braced the early morning chill to pay respects to those whose served and died in all wars for Anzac Day at Bendigo's Soldiers Memorial Institute.
Crowds formed from before 5.30am stretching from the Shamrock Hotel to View Street.
"It was great. It was a sea of people, it was amazing," RSL Bendigo president Glenn Ludemann said.
Over at Kangaroo Flat, almost 100 year old World War II and Darwin bombing veteran Bill Hosking lead the service.
Mr Hosking's grandson Alister paid tribute to his grandfather in an emotional speech at the 9am service about his life as part of the ANZAC service.
"There's quite a lot of history behind him. There's quite a lot of stories that he's told so many years," Alister said.
"It is great that he is here celebrating his 100th birthday with not only his children, his grandchildren [but] also his great grandchildren as well."
The service at the Kangaroo Flat War Memorial was attended by hundreds of locals, including State Member for West Bendigo, Maree Edwards, and Nationals Member for Northern Victoria, Gaelle Broad.
And Eaglehawk came together on Anzac Day to honour the 900 Borough residents who served in World War I, the 100 who died, and all men and women who served the country in subsequent wars and peacekeeping operations.
A slight drizzle over Brassey Square, Eaglehawk, didn't deter large crowds at both the dawn service and morning service.
Read the full stories and view photos from the services below.
And now it's Friday, here's some reading to take you through to Sunday night.
Lace up your skates, Hargreaves Mall is being transformed into a winter wonderland with a pop-up ice skating rink to be installed for the winter school holidays.
And read the Addy's weekend football preview. Both stories below.
Have an awesome weekend.
