'Emotional' Anzac Day services in Eaglehawk honour those who served

Eaglehawk came together on Anzac Day to honour the 900 Borough residents who served in World War I, the 100 who died, and all men and women who served the country in subsequent wars and peacekeeping operations.
A slight drizzle over Brassey Square, Eaglehawk, didn't deter large crowds at both the dawn service and morning service.
The 2024 Anzac Day address was delivered by the secretary of the Vietnam Veterans Association Bendigo sub-branch Graham Flanders, who gave a moving recount of his conscription and his thoughts on war.
"Unfortunately, what we call war has been with us for millennia, and I believe it's a result of tribalism," he said.
"You need an aggressor and a defender and the weapons of war have progressed from spears and clubs to what we have today, weapons of such awful destructive power that mankind could be wiped from the face of the Earth.
"There are no winners in war, everybody loses one way or another. Australia has a short history of being involved in several wars, none of which we have ever been an aggressor."
Representatives of local organisations, schools and volunteer groups were invited to lay wreaths at the Eaglehawk War Memorial cenotaph, sharing moments of silent reflection.
Vietnam Veterans Association Bendigo sub-branch president Paul Penno OAM said it was wonderful to see such a strong turnout for a smaller community, especially young families.
"It's quite moving and emotional," he said.
"It's an honour to be a part of this presentation."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.