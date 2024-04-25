Living history: Bendigo's ANZAC Day services through the years

The Dawn Service, a gunfire breakfast and two-up in the afternoon make up some of Australia's most stalwart ANZAC Day traditions, but what else did the Advertiser report on throughout the years?
In the 1960s, concerns were beginning to arise about the number of surviving veterans who could participate in ANZAC Day marches, but it wasn't until 1994 that the Bendigo RSL considered encouraging their children to participate on their behalf.
In early April 1974, then prime minister Gough Whitlam recommended the national anthem be changed from God Save the Queen to Advance Australia Fair.
That year, God Save the Queen was used at the ANZAC Day celebrations, only adding to the confusion, the Advertiser reported. In 1975, we reported Advance Australia Fair was played at the Canberra Dawn Service.
In 1984 Corporal Kristen Bolding was thought to be the first woman in Australia to lead an ANZAC Day March.
The Bendigo-born service woman said it was "a very proud moment".
