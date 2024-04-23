Stewart return bolsters Bulldogs for BFNL premiership defence

ABSENCE makes the heart grow fonder, but in the case of Gisborne star Maddy Stewart, it's also made her more tenacious and hungrier for team success.
The Bulldogs' dual Betty Thompson Medal winner wasted no time in making an impact in her first game since the 2022 preliminary final by playing an integral role in her side's four-goal triumph over Sandhurst at the QEO on Saturday.
Their clash against the Dragons also served as the two powerhouse clubs' first meeting since the Bulldogs' stirring one-goal grand final win in 2023.
An indelible premiership victory came without Stewart, who missed the season while travelling overseas.
Despite a long time between BFNL games, the classy defender showed she had not missed a beat, slotting back seamlessly alongside goal keeper Charlee Kemp and wing defence and co-captain Kirby Elliott, to help propel the Bulldogs to a statement-making first-up win, set up by an astonishing 30-16 first half.
"It was nice to be back. I think we started the way the girls finished the last season. We came out really hard, which is what we set out to do," she said.
"Sandhurst were always going to keep coming back, but it was an awesome first half.
"They took it to us in the second half and took us off our game, so credit to them for that.
"We were happy with the win. It's a nice start to the season.
"I can't remember the last time I beat Sandhurst. We obviously won (the grand final) last year, so it's nice.
"They have set the benchmark for the last four or five years, so you know they are always going to come out hard.
"But we'll definitely take that."
Renowned for her fierce competitiveness on the court, Stewart conceded it was tough missing out, despite being overwhelmingly stoked for her teammates and club.
"It's so much worse on the sidelines, (but) it was amazing," she said.
"For the girls to come out and win like that, it was amazing.
"It had probably been building for the last few years, but things worked on the day and it was an amazing game.
"I got back for the party, which was fun, but it's hard on the sidelines."
Stewart's last game for the Bulldogs before Saturday proved memorable for all the wrong reasons, as the Bulldogs squandered a handy three quarter time lead against Kangaroo Flat, to lose the 2022 preliminary final by three goals.
As gut-wrenching as that was, it did serve as powerful motivation in the run to last year's premiership.
Stewart, who won her league best and fairests in 2018 and 2022, said she had watched on with pride at the growth and maturity in her teammates over the past 12 months.
"The likes of Emerson Lakey, who played an awesome game in the granny last year, but also stood out (on Saturday), I think she has really stepped up and taken it to another level," she said.
"And you always look at (goal shooter) Torie (Skrijel). She was a little baby in under-17s when I left and her year last year was amazing.
"Her and Clauds (Claudia Mawson) had that connection as if they hadn't had six months off from playing with each other."
I think we started the way the girls finished the last season. We came out really hard, which is what we set out to do- Maddy Stewart
While a strong first-up win underpinned the potential for exciting things again this season from the Bulldogs, Stewart insisted they were on a long journey - focused on small steps and not September.
"It's one week at a time. Obviously we know where we want to be at the end of the season," she said.
"I think it's really good to come out and play a game like Sandhurst straight up as you know where you are at.
"They've obviously got Meg (Williams) and Immy (Sexton) to come back, and we have Dasha (Taylor) to come back.
"We know where we want to be, but I think there will be a lot of development, giving girls opportunities as well, pushing all the way up from 17s."
As pleased as anyone to see Stewart back in red, white and blue, premiership coach Tarryn Rymer could only marvel at the ease and smoothness of her return during the pre-season and again on Saturday.
Not that for a moment she doubted it would be anything less than seamless.
"She is such a leader and realistically she hasn't missed a beat," Rymer said.
"She has a go at everything and always makes her opponent work hard for it.
"The defence as a whole won us lots of ball.
"Especially when those connections started to frail a bit in the last half, it was good to see the backline keep chipping way and winning some ball.
"Kirby, Charlee, Mads - I can fault any of them."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.