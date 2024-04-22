Test for newsletter template

It's Advocate sports reporter Emily Clooney here with this week's footy newsletter.
Well, it's no longer a secret. The Tasmania Devils will be the 19th AFL team and the community response so far has been overwhelming. Their goal was to reach 40,000 memberships by October; in just over 24 hours they had passed 100,000.
Merger talk continues to be the focus around the local footy scene this week. Officials and players alike continued to weigh the pros and cons, as more teams pull the plug on the 2024 season due to low numbers.
And how would you feel if the AFL grand final was a best of three? Rohan Connolly dives into the idea and more in his weekly column below.
