Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

State championship success for Bendigo lawn bowlers

AB
By Adam Bourke
April 22 2024 - 12:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo East's Leigh Graham, Darren Burgess and Todd Matthews after they won the men's triples at the state championships. Picture by Bowls Victoria
Bendigo East's Leigh Graham, Darren Burgess and Todd Matthews after they won the men's triples at the state championships. Picture by Bowls Victoria

The depth and class of Bendigo lawn bowls came to the fore at the Bowls Victoria state championships at Bendigo East Bowls Club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.