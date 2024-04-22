State championship success for Bendigo lawn bowlers

The depth and class of Bendigo lawn bowls came to the fore at the Bowls Victoria state championships at Bendigo East Bowls Club.
Bendigo East trio Darren Burgess, Todd Matthews and Leigh Graham won the men's triples, while Kangaroo Flat's Brad Marron claimed the men's singles champion of champions title.
"Premierships are the one thing you look to win, but in terms of achievements the state events are something you aim for,'' Burgess said of the triples success.
"To say you've won a state event is pretty special. This rates very highly."
While it was a state first for Graham and Matthews, Burgess previously won the state fours twice - once with a Bendigo East team and once with an Essendon team when he played in Melbourne.
Burgess' Essendon crew went on to win the Australian title.
Burgess, Graham and Matthews now qualify for the Australian titles at Broadbeach in October.
"To win the state title with Leigh and Todd was special,'' Burgess said.
"We have a lot of fun out there and we have plenty of banter between each other.
"Last year we got down to the last four in the state event, so to go a bit better this year was amazing.
"It's great to win with your mates."
The Bendigo East trio won their opening match against Barham 19-12, survived a scare against Mentone 18-14 in the quarter-finals and blitzed Traralgon 20-7 in the semi-finals.
They arguably saved their best for last, defeating the powerful Moonee Valley team, skippered by former Australian representative Dylan Fisher, 18-9.
"The second game we were lucky to win,'' Burgess said.
"We picked up a three on the second-last end to draw level and then picked up a four on the final end to win.
"In the semi-final we all bowled really well and in the final we played some quality opposition and we had to produce our best performance.
"We're lucky we get to play at our own club on greens we play and practice on all the time."
Marron produced a brilliant last bowl to edge out Deer Park's Jay Bye-Norris 25-24 in the champion of champions singles final.
"It was a nip and tuck final,'' Marron said.
"24 all going into the last end and with my final bowl I had about 18 inches left to draw shot and I was lucky enough to stroke one well.
"Halfway down I thought it was a chance and I was lucky enough to draw shot."
Marron is no stranger to success at major events, but this triumph skyrocketed to the top shelf of his achievements.
"Being a singles title it is pretty special,'' Marron said.
"I've won an Australian pairs title before, but to win this one by myself gives me a real sense of achievement.
"To win it at Bendigo East, which is a club I still call home after spending so much time there, is special.
"It was good to win and get another crack at the Australian titles (in October).
"It will be interesting to see how I go."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.