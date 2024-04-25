Bendigo Advertiser
Executive living in a timeless design inspired by Italian villas

By House of the Week
April 25 2024 - 3:30pm
Executive living in a timeless design inspired by Italian villas
Executive living in a timeless design inspired by Italian villas

4 BED | 3 BATH | 8 CAR

  • 46 Axedale-Goornong Road, Axedale
  • $1,900,000 - $2,090,000
  • LAND: 8.6 hectares (21.3 acres) approximately
  • AGENCY: Bendigo Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Paul Byrne 0439 441 198 or Angela Walter 0401 282 976
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Exhibiting a design inspired by Italian villas, this home provides executive living in a beautiful setting.

