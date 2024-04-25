Executive living in a timeless design inspired by Italian villas

Exhibiting a design inspired by Italian villas, this home provides executive living in a beautiful setting.
On a block of about 8.6 hectares (21.3 acres), the home, outbuildings, and more sit high on the banks of the beautiful Campaspe River at Axedale.
Starting outside, the professionally landscaped garden includes a fountain along with mature ornamental trees, manicured lawns, natural stone paving, and feature rock walls.
To the left of the home is a sparkling heated in-ground pool and there's a covered entertainment area next to it.
Through a double door entrance at the front, to the right of this is a beautiful slate tiled floor area encompassing the open plan family, meals and kitchen area, inclusive of a fireplace in the family area.
The home also has electric wall heaters, two split system air-conditioners, and evaporative cooling.
Power comes from a 16kW of ground-mounted solar panels and lithium battery storage, while also being connected to the grid. There's also two rainwater storage tanks and water entitlements from the river.
The kitchen has a 900 mm freestanding dual-fuel Blanco stove, a dishwasher, stone bench tops and a breakfast bar, plus a view over the pool.
The laundry is also in this wing of the home, with built-in storage and enough bench space to function as a butler's pantry.
To the left of the main entrance are two of the bedrooms - each with a built-in robe - along with the family bathroom which has an ornate marble top timber vanity with dual sinks, along with a clawfoot bath and a freestanding shower.
At the other end of the home is a formal lounge with a gas log feature fire, and beyond this is the main bedroom with a walk-in robe, an ensuite with a shower and a dual vanity, and a separate toilet.
Upstairs - with the staircase being between the family area and the formal lounge - is a fourth bedroom with an ensuite shower and toilet plus a walk-through robe and a built-in robe.
The outbuildings include a double garage in the same style as the house, plus a few additional sheds, one of which is a relatively new 12x12m Colorbond structure with a concrete floor and two remote roller doors.
