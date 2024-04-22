Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Mia Harvey and Dash Daniels claim bronze at National Junior Championships

NS
By Nathan Spicer
April 22 2024 - 11:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dash Daniels (left) and Mia Harvey collected bronze medals at the basketball National Junior Championships. Picture by Darren Howe
Dash Daniels (left) and Mia Harvey collected bronze medals at the basketball National Junior Championships. Picture by Darren Howe

Talented Bendigo basketballers Dash Daniels and Mia Harvey have returned home from the National Junior Championships with bronze medals around their necks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.