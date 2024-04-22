Mia Harvey and Dash Daniels claim bronze at National Junior Championships

Talented Bendigo basketballers Dash Daniels and Mia Harvey have returned home from the National Junior Championships with bronze medals around their necks.
The pair competed for Victoria Country in the under-18 age group, with both the boy's and girls' teams winning a third-placed playoff to claim the medal.
Daniels averaged 11.56 points for the tournament, twice registering 20 in a match.
His best performance came against the ACT in the final round of pool matches.
Daniels made ten of his 15 shots for 19 points and had ten assists.
Despite playing as a bottom-ager, Harvey was nominated as her side's vice-captain by her teammates pre-tournament, and the young leader can be pleased with her efforts.
Harvey averaged 6.12 points per game, including having 13 in a semi-final defeat against New South Wales Metro.
That 89-64 semi-final defeat to NSW Metro wasn't their first of the tournament, having been defeated in the pool stage by the same team 73-61.
The under-18 girls went through the pool stage with a 3-2 record, having defeated West Australia, South Australia's Country sides, and the ACT.
Following their semi-final defeat, the girls brushed aside South Australia Country in the Bronze Medal match, beating them 80-44.
The boys were dominant in the pool stage, going undefeated through their six matches.
A win in the quarter-final followed before their gold medal aspirations came to an end in the semi-final against South Australia Metro, losing 93-70.
Daniels and his team bounced back in the Bronze Medal match, accounting for Queensland North 86-61.
