Bendigo dermatologist with patient ban gets green light to return to work

A Bendigo dermatologist who allegedly made racist and homophobic remarks to patients has been given the green light to practice again - for now.
Dr William Crawford, was initially told he had to stop working in March and take part in one-on-one education, attend mentoring and work only when supervised by another medical practitioner due to allegations made against him by two patients.
VCAT has put a stay on the education and supervision as he provides a "vital service" and is one of the last bulk-billing medical services in the city.
A VCAT hearing earlier this month heard the cost of a 10-month supervision would cost Dr Crawford between $364,000 and $383,500.
VCAT has, however, granted a stay of two of the conditions, namely education and supervision, to allow him to return to treating patients
Dr Crawford closed his practice, Appearance Medical Centre at Garsed Street, Bendigo on March 8 as no supervisor was available due to lack of space and the expense of supervision.
"Without minimising the harmful effects of inappropriate and insulting communications directed at patients by medical practitioners I concluded that the greater public interest for now was in Crawford being able to continue to practise and so it was appropriate to stay the supervision and education conditions." senior VCAT member Anna Dea, said.
"I reached that view with an expectation that Crawford would reflect carefully on the matters raised by the notifications, including with his mentor, and ensure his communications hereafter were consistent with what is expected of a practitioner with his experience and training."
Dr Crawford was told by VCAT he had to complete three months of education and 12 sessions of mentoring to meet conditions.
As part of mentoring he would look at professional boundaries and non-judgemental and respectful clinical interactions.
Until Dr Crawford's application for a review is heard and determined, he is still required to complete the mentoring conditions.
The education requirements would be set at the final VCAT hearing, when it would also be determined whether the language used by Dr Crawford was inappropriate.
The matter has been listed for an administrative mention on 18 April so the parties may discuss the next steps to be taken in the proceeding.
