Bendigo junior football scores, goals and best players

BENDIGO JUNIOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS FOR THE FIRST ROUND OF GRADING GAMES
UNDER-16 BOYS - GRADING
White Hills 4.4 10.9 10.16 15.21 (111)
Kangaroo Flat 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - White Hills: L.Cummings 6, J.Holborn 2, B.Sleeth 2, D.Murley 1, B.Smith 1, K.Nieto 1, B.Schelfhout 1, A.Oehms 1.
BEST - White Hills: F.Millar, N.Finch, L.Mitchell, L.Cummings, B.Schelfhout, L.Boyle. Kangaroo Flat: L.Coghill, J.Goudge, J.Clarke, N.Jennings, C.Smith, R.Mitchell
LBU Cats 1.6 7.14 14.16 20.21 (141)
Huntly B 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 (1)
GOALS - LBU Cats: J.Brentnall 4, R.Serpell 2, C.McIntyre 2, C.Isherwood 2, H.Condliffe 2, K.Haines 1, R.Sims 1, C.Keele 1, H.Lees 1, N.Mitchell 1, H.Keele 1, C.Roberts 1, P.Keele 1.
BEST - LBU Cats: N/A. Huntly B: B.Smith, C.Wright, O.Chilver, M.Ashton, J.Giudice, R.Hayes
Golden Square Gold 5.1 7.2 10.6 16.8 (104)
South Bendigo B 1.1 4.5 6.5 8.10 (58)
GOALS - Golden Square Gold: V.Hickman 5, S.Ahearn 4, L.Edwards 2, L.O'Brien 1, D.Martin 1, A.Upton 1, E.Flood 1. South Bendigo B: L.Bray 3, J.Kramer 2, L.Trezise 1, T.Coombs 1
BEST - Golden Square Gold: N/A. South Bendigo B: N/A
Marong 2.4 4.7 6.13 9.17 (71)
Rochester 3.3 4.6 6.7 8.11 (59)
GOALS - Marong: R.Marwood 4, H.Wilson 2, J.Miller 1, H.Allison 1. Rochester: M.Boyack 3, T.McFadzean 1, K.Pearse 1, C.James 1, B.Hewes 1
BEST - Marong: B.Wells, H.Wilson, R.Marwood, E.Bird, M.O'Donnell. Rochester: K.Pearse, J.Morgan, D.Martin, M.Boyack, S.Seabrook, C.James
South Bendigo A 2.4 4.9 7.10 11.10 (76)
Golden Square Blue 4.0 7.1 9.5 10.8 (68)
GOALS - South Bendigo A: H.Jackman 2, J.Troy 2, M.Kornmann 2, A.Gray 1, A.Price 1, W.Martin 1, J.Feuerherdt 1, L.Magee 1. Golden Square Blue: M.Skinner 4, Z.Hinck 3, B.Buhagiar 1, J.Kelly 1, E.Fletcher 1
BEST - South Bendigo A: M.Kornmann, H.Jackman, L.Magee, R.Newman, S.Cluff, H.Warne. Golden Square Blue: B.Donnellon, J.Peter, M.Brown, J.Kelly, M.Skinner, Z.Hinck
Strathfieldsaye B 6.4 13.5 19.12 27.17 (179)
Sandhurst B 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 (2)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye B: W.Mayes 5, F.Maddren 4, N.Jones-Stibbe 3, A.van Dillen 2, L.Sharam 2, N.Browell 2, T.Turner 1, J.DeAraugo 1, M.Morrison 1, S.Whitford 1, M.Grieve 1, V.Bortolotto 1, O.Perry 1, K.Hodgskiss 1, J.Garley 1. Sandhurst B: N/A
BEST - Strathfieldsaye B: W.Mayes, F.Maddren, C.Hilson, L.Sharam, B.Schintler, N.Browell. Sandhurst B: R.Brasier, E.Ryan, L.Boxshall, T.Fraser, Z.MacDonald, W.Lacy
Castlemaine 4.6 10.11 17.15 26.20 (176)
MGYCW B 0.0 0.0 2.1 3.1 (19)
GOALS - Castlemaine: O.Giddings 7, M.Matheson 3, Z.Thompson 3, H.Kneebone 3, M.Britton 3, M.Kay 2, L.Bruce 1, O.Grainger 1, A.Thompson 1, M.McClure 1, B.Jardine 1. MGYCW B: W.Hargreaves 2, C.Attard 1
BEST - Castlemaine: O.Giddings, M.Matheson, M.Britton, B.Jardine, A.Welch, M.Kay. MGYCW B: W.Hargreaves, K.Stuchbree, D.Downing, H.Elgar, S.Piazza, K.Vroom
Maryborough 5.2 7.6 10.11 14.12 (96)
Huntly A 0.0 3.1 4.6 7.7 (49)
GOALS - Maryborough: O.Cassidy 5, A.Chadwick 4, L.Howell 3, Z.Cicchini 2. Huntly A: H.Miller 2, H.Matthews 2, M.Lawrence 1, M.Archer 1, O.Davies 1
BEST - Maryborough: R.Skinner, O.Cassidy, J.Tull, J.Trickey, B.Skinner, I.Scott. Huntly A: A.Mclean, J.Mullane, C.Cowan, H.Matthews, H.Miller, O.Davies
Sandhurst A 1.4 4.9 6.10 11.13 (79)
MGYCW A 2.0 4.0 5.3 5.5 (35)
GOALS - Sandhurst A: N.Howe 2, K.Uerata 2, B.Holland 1, M.Nihill 1, H.Carter 1, H.Banfield 1, N.Long 1, C.Bannan 1, H.Byrne 1. MGYCW A: S.Neervoort 2, J.Wittingslow 1, L.Hancock 1
BEST - Sandhurst A: M.Armstrong, R.Travaglia, C.Bannan, C.Poyser, B.Holland, W.Petersen. MGYCW A: L.Pigdon, D.Warren, M.Lines, B.Hines, O.Clapp, J.Beagley
Kangaroo Flat White 1.2 7.7 12.9 18.12 (120)
Marong B 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Kangaroo Flat U15 Girls White: K.Collins 6, L.Gilbee 5, C.Wylie 3, M.Berryman 2, R.sanders mcmahon 2, M.Achkar 1.
BEST - Kangaroo Flat U15 Girls White: R.sanders mcmahon, K.Collins, L.Gilbee, C.Wylie, Z.Boslem, E.Soe. Marong B: undefined. null, R.Richards, P.Cunningham, M.campbell, C.Humme, M.Crapper
Marong A 3.1 3.2 4.6 4.7 (31)
Kangaroo Flat Green 1.2 2.4 2.4 4.4 (28)
GOALS - Marong A: A.Ralton 1, T.Shay 1, A.Bertuch 1, A.Wardell 1. Kangaroo Flat U15 Girls Green: M.Rose 2, K.Guthrie 2
BEST - Marong A: A.Ralton, E.O'Toole, K.Priest, O.Rogers, P.England, T.Shay. Kangaroo Flat U15 Girls Green: L.Soko, K.Guthrie, A.Sendy, I.Brown, L.Jangra
Golden Square Blue 0.1 2.1 4.2 6.3 (39)
Eaglehawk A 0.2 0.3 1.3 2.4 (16)
GOALS - Golden Square Blue: A.Carr 2, S.Gray 1, T.Gray 1, C.Carr 1, N.Costello 1. Eaglehawk A: N/A
BEST - Golden Square Blue: T.Gray, A.Carr, R.Cooke-Kingston, M.Szakal, S.Gray, I.Hanley. Eaglehawk A: J.Cox, C.McQueen, T.Thorpe, O.Rhoden, S.Lees, R.Kelly
Sandhurst B 1.1 1.2 3.4 4.6 (30)
Strathfieldsaye B 0.1 0.2 1.3 1.4 (10)
GOALS - Sandhurst B: M.Wardell 1, A.Wainwright 1, L.Burn 1, P.Wainwright 1. Strathfieldsaye B: A.Hope 1
BEST - Sandhurst B: L.Burn, E.Fletcher, E.Frankum, A.Wainwright, G.Bray. Strathfieldsaye B: M.Skinner, A.OKane, A.Hope, E.Neave, L.Tyrrell, F.Jackson-Leahy
Strathfieldsaye A 0.3 4.6 6.10 7.11 (53)
White Hills 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye A: S.Ingram 1, E.Pollard 1, S.McGregor 1, C.Fitzgerald 1, J.O'Bree 1, O.Fitzpatrick 1, L.Khodja 1.
BEST - Strathfieldsaye A: L.Fleming-Marsh, R.Jackson-Leahy, S.McGregor, J.O'Bree, E.Pollard. White Hills: M.Morrison, S.O'Connell, M.Alford, M.Gough, R.Finch, M.kelleher
Golden Square Gold 2.0 4.3 6.4 7.6 (48)
Eaglehawk B 0.1 0.3 2.3 4.3 (27)
GOALS - Golden Square Gold: Y.McKenzie 2, S.Carter 1, A.Williams 1, J.Harley 1. Eaglehawk B: R.Shanley 3, S.Metcalf 1
BEST - Golden Square Gold: Y.McKenzie, M.Smith, M.Dean, undefined.null, undefined.null, S.Carter. Eaglehawk B: T.Bown, R.Shanley, D.Vallance, B.Moss
Marong 6.2 9.6 13.11 19.14 (128)
White Hills Red 0.1 1.1 1.1 1.2 (8)
GOALS - Marong: H.Schneider 3, C.McCurdy 3, C.Bray 2, J.Cross 2, R.Roberts 2, A.Krauth 1, I.Gardam 1, W.Hope 1, T.Pearce 1, N.Carter 1, R.Bissett 1, J.Metherell 1. White Hills Red: C.Boland 1
BEST - Marong: I.Gardam, A.Krauth, F.Neivandt, R.Roberts, H.Schneider, W.Hope. White Hills Red: A.Beck, K.Kane, R.Morton, E.McDonnell, L.Whittle
Kangaroo Flat Green 5.4 12.7 16.8 22.8 (140)
Maryborough 2.2 3.2 3.4 3.7 (25)
GOALS - Kangaroo Flat U14 Green: S.Sharpe 3, A.Clayton 3, C.Scholes 3, I.Cole 2, R.Brown 2, J.Thatcher 2, A.Coghill 1, M.Gould 1, H.McIntosh 1, Z.Nicholls 1, O.Salau 1, H.Nelson 1, J.Gudge 1. Maryborough: J.Smith 1, J.Humphrey 1, E.Boyes 1
BEST - Kangaroo Flat U14 Green: X.Tingley, J.Gudge, S.Sharpe, Z.Nicholls, I.Cole, O.Salau. Maryborough: H.Bartlett, E.Boyes, J.Humphrey, M.Skinner, D.Hoban, J.Smith
Strathfieldsaye B 5.2 7.10 11.12 13.15 (93)
Golden Square B 2.0 2.3 6.3 8.5 (53)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye B: K.Storer 4, J.Read 3, H.Ward 2, T.O'Keefe 2, O.Dean 1, K.Garley 1. Golden Square B: B.Bradley 2, W.Whyte 1, C.Kennedy 1, D.Dupille 1, J.Norris 1, T.Ahearn 1, H.Jones 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye B: L.Hancock, J.Read, N.Oldham, K.Storer, B.Gamble. Golden Square B: N/A
MGYCW A 2.0 4.1 7.3 9.6 (60)
White Hills Black 4.2 6.4 6.9 7.9 (51)
GOALS - MGYCW A: H.Landry 3, J.Morcombe 3, D.Thomson 1, J.Liersch 1, T.Evans 1. White Hills Black: L.Schelfhout 2, R.Middleton 2, J.Conlan 1, J.Yates 1, T.Kelleher 1
BEST - MGYCW A: J.Morcombe, H.Clapp, H.Landry, D.Thomson, J.Farley, T.Evans. White Hills Black: M.Polglase, J.Mahood, F.Parker, R.Middleton, M.Slattery, D.Ketterer
Sandhurst A 7.3 11.8 16.14 24.20 (164)
Rochester 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 (2)
GOALS - Sandhurst A: L.Cameron 5, J.Westley 5, A.HOLLAND 3, Z.Uerata 2, K.Westley 1, T.Byrne 1, P.McNamara 1, Q.Cody 1, L.Travaglia 1, K.McInerney 1, T.Peters 1, A.McInerney 1, O.Suckling 1. Rochester: N/A
BEST - Sandhurst A: L.Cameron, P.McNamara, T.Byrne, K.Westley, A.HOLLAND, Q.Cody. Rochester: H.Keating, A.Rasmussen, Z.Morgan, H.Rasmussen, J.Cuttriss, M.Dickinson
Heathcote 2.4 8.6 10.7 14.9 (93)
Kangaroo Flat White 0.2 0.2 0.5 4.6 (30)
GOALS - Heathcote: J.Brooke 3, S.Abela 3, I.Pianta-Cook 1, M.Dellar 1, C.Gellatly 1, L.Harrison 1. Kangaroo Flat U14 White: A.Wiegard 1, T.Penrose 1, A.Caddy 1, A.Teece 1
BEST - Heathcote: J.Aquilina, J.Brooke, I.Pianta-Cook, S.Abela. Kangaroo Flat U14 White: K.Hull, A.Bellis, A.Wiegard, R.Giudice, T.Penrose
Golden Square C 2.2 5.6 7.6 7.6 (48)
North Bendigo 1.1 2.2 4.3 4.3 (27)
GOALS - Golden Square C: C.Colbert 3, J.Pidoto 1, M.Ferguson 1, W.Stedman 1, L.Mountford 1. North Bendigo: M.Challis 1, L.Kerr 1, R.Hunt 1, L.Sloan 1
BEST - Golden Square C: J.Pidoto, L.Mountford, C.Colbert, T.Scullie, N.Smith, R.Mortimer. North Bendigo: Z.Edwards, R.Hunt, J.Challis, M.Challis, F.Nicholson, J.Mulcahy
Golden Square A - - - - (71)
South Bendigo A - - - - (35)
GOALS - Golden Square A: C.Macumber 2, J.Allen 2, N.Bishop 2, S.Snell 1, C.pannett 1, Z.Dowdell 1, S.Pengilley 1. South Bendigo A: T.Floreani 1, N.Poole 1, H.Long 1, W.Scholtes 1, J.Stone 1
BEST - Golden Square A: J.Allen, W.Donnelly, A.Rooke, C.Andrews, C.Macumber, W.Minne. South Bendigo A: N.Poole, B.Anderson, H.Wah, P.Si, M.Slattery, W.Scholtes
Castlemaine 3.5 8.8 14.15 16.17 (113)
MGYCW B 2.0 3.2 3.2 6.2 (38)
GOALS - Castlemaine: J.Noulton 5, D.Brasher 4, C.Cordy 2, J.Elliott 2, L.Parsons 1. MGYCW B: J.Hargreaves 4, N.Lowry 1, K.Wilson 1
BEST - Castlemaine: N/A. MGYCW B: C.McGee, K.Wilson, N.Lowry, J.Hargreaves, W.Scoble
Strathfieldsaye A 4.2 8.4 11.7 15.7 (97)
Eaglehawk A 0.1 2.3 4.4 5.5 (35)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye A: A.McIntosh 5, H.Svanosio 3, T.Kanzamar 2, S.Worthington 1, L.van Dillen 1, B.Geary 1, F.Worthington 1, J.Monaghan 1. Eaglehawk A: X.Stone 2, J.Webster 2
BEST - Strathfieldsaye A: A.Hughes, A.McIntosh, T.Kanzamar, J.Ingram, D.Tyler, C.Giddings. Eaglehawk A: B.Taylor, A.Gill, J.Webster, X.Stone, C.Hinton, S.Tuckerman
South Bendigo B - - - - (141)
Eaglehawk B - - - - (9)
GOALS - South Bendigo B: R.Hinck 5, W.Elms 4, R.Packer 2, A.Obudzinski 2, R.Bergin 1, C.Olsen 1, N.Maltby 1, H.Wells 1, T.Campbell 1, O.Macnee 1, S.Frost 1. Eaglehawk B: L.Fitt 1
BEST - South Bendigo B: S.Frost, J.Mitchell, W.Elms, R.Hinck, N.Maltby, D.Hill. Eaglehawk B: L.McClure, L.Fitt, J.Morrow, J.McHardy, J.Bumpstead
Huntly 4.4 7.7 10.9 11.13 (79)
Sandhurst B 0.1 0.1 1.4 4.5 (29)
GOALS - Huntly: R.Marriott 4, C.Caldis 2, M.Kean 1, R.Sowerby 1, M.McCashney 1, J.Clark 1, C.Wheelhouse 1. Sandhurst B: O.Lorrain 2, J.Purdy 1, H.Sherwood 1
BEST - Huntly: C.Caldis, R.Marriott, A.Laity, A.Dobie, J.Clark, C.Luke. Sandhurst B: D.Cakebread, H.Sherwood, M.Hannaford, O.Lorrain, J.Purdy, X.Potter
Golden Square 2 1.6 4.7 8.8 9.10 (64)
Strathfieldsaye 3 0.0 0.0 1.0 1.1 (7)
GOALS - Golden Square 2: L.Walsh 2, I.Taylor 2, D.Snell 1, J.Walker 1, C.Elliott 1, A.Uren 1, B.Stewart 1. Strathfieldsaye 3: M.Rees 1
BEST - Golden Square 2: I.Taylor, L.Walsh, C.Elliott, W.Harrison, B.Stewart, D.Snell. Strathfieldsaye 3: L.Nankervis, X.Janse van Rensburg, P.Harvey, M.Rees, L.Young
South Bendigo 3 3.1 6.4 8.7 12.11 (83)
Mount Pleasant 0.1 1.3 2.4 3.4 (22)
GOALS - South Bendigo 3: H.Adams 2, M.Harper 2, T.Dunn 2, R.Marshall 1, L.Taylor 1, H.Tomlins 1, J.Hyland 1. Mount Pleasant: R.Condon 1, K.Walsh 1, C.Roberts 1
BEST - South Bendigo 3: M.Harper, T.Dunn, H.Tomlins, H.Adams, J.Hardinge. Mount Pleasant: H.Browne, K.Walsh
St Francis 2 5.0 7.1 12.2 15.6 (91)
Heathcote 0.1 1.1 2.3 2.3 (15)
GOALS - St Francis 2: N.McMaster 3, X.Connolly 2, C.Cowan 2, L.Hand 2, L.Sharples 1, A.McDermott 1, H.Harrington 1, M.Nielsen 1, O.Hargreaves 1, F.Wood 1. Heathcote: N.Burton 2
BEST - St Francis 2: N/A. Heathcote: C.Ruck, J.Vanzin, E.Hagan
Maryborough - - - - (115)
Strathfieldsaye 2 - - - - (1)
GOALS - Maryborough: M.Stevens 3, W.Smith 3, A.Boyes 3, N.Thomson 1, M.Peters 1, L.Morse 1, B.Meyer 1, H.Heathcock 1, J.Raats 1. Strathfieldsaye 2: N/A
BEST - Maryborough: W.Smith, M.Stevens, M.Peters, H.Heathcock, J.Wills, B.Meyer. Strathfieldsaye 2: T.Taylor, B.Kaye, R.Menzel, F.Vaughan, N.Hodgskiss, S.Green
St Francis 1 2.2 4.2 4.5 10.5 (65)
St Thereses 1 0.1 2.2 3.4 5.4 (34)
GOALS - St Francis 1: W.Shadbolt 3, A.Dubyna 2, T.Harrop 2, D.Kanzamar 1, J.Place 1, N.Malone 1. St Thereses 1: X.Mulqueen 3, L.Elliott 1, A.McCullough 1
BEST - St Francis 1: J.Prowse, N.Dickson, A.Dickson, W.Shadbolt, R.Davies, L.Byrne. St Thereses 1: E.Rooke, C.Harrington, X.Mulqueen, Q.Casey, L.Bell, J.Chuol
Marong Red 2.4 6.6 9.10 15.12 (102)
MGYCW U12 (3) 2.0 3.0 4.0 5.0 (30)
GOALS - Marong Red: J.Lakey 3, T.Taruvinga 2, H.Atkinson 2, R.Smit 2, H.Bourke 1, H.Gunther 1, N.Crees 1, A.Bradley 1, C.Horne 1, C.Pell 1. MGYCW U12 (3): M.Doherty 2, A.Shanahan 1, M.Starick 1, D.Balic 1
BEST - Marong Red: H.Atkinson, J.Lakey, M.Henkel, A.Healey, C.Horne. MGYCW U12 (3): A.Teece, D.Balic, J.Noonan, T.Ralphs, R.Butt, B.Coghill
Quarry Hill 5.3 8.8 15.12 21.13 (139)
South Bendigo 2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Quarry Hill: H.Knott 3, H.McMillan 3, A.Griffin 3, A.Witt 2, B.Brown 2, O.Lalor 2, S.Doak 1, D.Thompson 1, S.Francis 1, H.Cooney 1, Z.Tamblyn 1, E.Cahill 1. South Bendigo 2: N/A
BEST - Quarry Hill: H.Cooney, H.Knott, A.Griffin, S.Doak, O.Lalor, D.King. South Bendigo 2: H.Clementson, H.pearce, B.Baker, N.Blake, C.Jones-Moore, E.Obudzinski
Huntly 3.1 4.2 7.4 8.4 (52)
St Thereses 2 0.1 2.2 2.2 4.4 (28)
GOALS - Huntly: R.Edwards 3, F.O'Connell 2, H.Marwood 2, A.Davies 1. St Thereses 2: X.Hubble 1, F.Mcinerney 1, R.Abley 1, E.Austerberry 1
BEST - Huntly: N/A. St Thereses 2: S.Davie, H.Rees, L.Lapthorne, X.Hubble, J.Byrne, R.McCarroll
Strathfieldsaye 1 1.0 2.2 4.2 7.2 (44)
Golden Square 1 2.1 3.3 3.11 3.13 (31)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye 1: G.Ritchie 2, S.Davies 1, B.Mcdermott 1, C.Mayes 1, D.Hilson 1, C.Polson 1. Golden Square 1: R.Naughton-Stratford 1, A.Pitcher 1, C.Smith 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye 1: A.Kelly, W.Jackson, D.Hilson, S.Davies, J.Patton, E.Kelly. Golden Square 1: undefined.null, Z.Silckerodt, T.Pluck, C.Smith, L.Shatwell, J.Burke
Castlemaine 1.1 3.5 4.7 5.7 (37)
MGYCW U12 (2) 0.0 0.0 1.0 1.2 (8)
GOALS - Castlemaine: F.Morgan 3, C.Davis 1, P.Brasher 1. MGYCW U12 (2): N/A
BEST - Castlemaine: F.Morgan, S.Wiese, A.Speer, P.Brasher, T.Cordy, D.Minster. MGYCW U12 (2): B.Austin, S.Sohal, M.Barker, O.Barras, J.Wiltshire, O.Bell
St Monicas 3.2 8.4 12.8 15.8 (98)
North Bendigo Blue 1.1 1.3 3.4 6.4 (40)
GOALS - St Monicas: S.Colbert 4, B.Felsbourg 2, L.Harrington 2, M.Roulston 2, N.Hargreaves 1, M.Travers 1, S.Salathiel 1. North Bendigo Blue: B.Benbow 2, A.West 1, J.Kerr 1
BEST - St Monicas: L.Harrington, N.Hargreaves, S.Colbert, M.Roulston, J.Duguid. North Bendigo Blue: A.West, undefined. null, J.Kerr, B.McRory, S.Jessup, B.Benbow
Marong Blue 5.2 5.9 8.14 10.15 (75)
White Hills Red 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Marong Blue: H.Orchard 3, T.Roberts 2, T.Condick 1, J.Humme 1, J.Nind 1, R.Watson 1, H.Mc Donald 1.
BEST - Marong Blue: H.Orchard, T.Roberts, J.Bentley, T.Condick, H.McDonald, Q.Tyler. White Hills Red: H.Chiswell, D.Kimberley, M.Nurse, M.Thomas, N.Vassallo, Z.Bowden
MGYCW U12 (1) 4.1 5.3 6.5 7.6 (48)
Eaglehawk Eagles 0.0 0.0 1.0 2.0 (12)
GOALS - MGYCW U12 (1): D.Stone 1, N.Wickham 1, R.Muir 1, X.Tweed 1, A.Kyle 1, K.Evans 1. Eaglehawk Eagles: R.Crapper 1, S.Cossar 1
BEST - MGYCW U12 (1): W.Waters, H.Rossignuolo, J.Brown, R.Muir, A.Hutton, D.Stone. Eaglehawk Eagles: D.Abbott, B.Stone, G.Hillard, B.Ferguson, X.Williams
St Kilians St Peters 8.8 14.11 19.16 24.23 (167)
Eaglehawk Two Blues 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - St Kilians St Peters: M.Manley 5, V.Martin 5, H.Macnee 3, T.Quin 2, J.Byrne 2, L.McCarthy 2, B.Cason 2, H.Horby 1, E.Willits 1, I.Manley 1. Eaglehawk Two Blues: N/A
BEST - St Kilians St Peters: E.Willits, M.Manley, E.Mansfield, H.Francis, V.Martin, I.Manley. Eaglehawk Two Blues: A.Van Den Hurk, X.Rayner, K.O'Connell, C.Fitzpatrick, Z.Kelly
South Bendigo 1 1.4 5.9 7.12 9.15 (69)
White Hills Black 0.0 0.0 2.2 2.2 (14)
GOALS - South Bendigo 1: J.Cox 2, H.McClure 2, J.King 2, C.KOCHAR 1, H.Sheldrick 1, H.Galea 1. White Hills Black: A.Smith 1, D.Mills 1
BEST - South Bendigo 1: C.White, J.Cox, T.Eddy, A.Coburn, H.Galea, J.King. White Hills Black: J.Sawyer, L.Thornton, D.Mills, N.Fuller, C.Kelson, H.Sloan
Eaglehawk Hawks 2.2 2.4 2.5 2.6 (18)
Kangaroo Flat 1.0 2.1 2.2 2.2 (14)
GOALS - Eaglehawk Hawks: V.Tuitupou 1, N.Hill 1. Kangaroo Flat: M.Lower 1, R.Grinter 1
BEST - Eaglehawk Hawks: V.Tuitupou, E.Saunders, R.McKerlie, F.Rhoden, J.Roberts. Kangaroo Flat: M.Lower, H.French, R.Gudge, R.Grinter, C.Brown
St Therese's 3.6 6.11 9.16 11.21 (87)
Golden Square 0.0 2.1 2.1 2.2 (14)
GOALS - St Therese's: S.Rooke 2, L.Haythorpe 2, P.Comer 2, P.Westley 2, M.Bannan 1, E.Harris 1, A.Muscat 1. Golden Square: R.Carter 2
BEST - St Therese's: M.Bannan, P.Westley, E.Harris, S.Rooke, L.Haythorpe, E.Gretgrix. Golden Square: S.Templar, W.Dellar, M.Crocker, A.Potter, M.soko
White Hills 0.0 2.1 2.3 2.3 (15)
Mount Pleasant 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 (1)
GOALS - White Hills: S.Alford 1, L.McGrath 1.
BEST - White Hills: A.Morley, L.McGrath, S.Alford, I.McClellan, S.Pearce. Mount Pleasant: D.Costello, E.Kristiansen, E.Carmody, P.Kristiansen, B.Watson, L.Doak
St Francis Blue 4.1 11.2 16.7 19.12 (126)
Marong 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - St Francis Blue: Z.Grieve 5, M.Millar 3, S.Woodmore 2, M.Balic 2, C.O'Bree 2, C.Fitzgerald 1, P.Fishley 1, E.Pollock 1, P.Baker 1, M.Nielsen 1.
BEST - St Francis Blue: P.Baker, E.Cowan, B.Hope, P.Fishley. Marong: S.Bourke, L.Medhurst, N.English, C.Purdy, A.Swanton, M.Tucker
