Trapped tree lopper rescued, firefighters called to oven fire

A man has been taken to hospital after being rescued from a tree where he was trapped by his ankle.
The man, in his forties, had been lopping a limb on his Macedon property when it fell and pinned his foot to the trunk, leaving him stuck six foot off the ground.
Fortunately, emergency service volunteers were able to get to him quickly.
Macedon CFA captain Ross Luke said he believed the man had been trapped for only around 10 minutes when his brigade arrived at around 2pm.
The rescue was straightforward, he said.
"We just basically took the weight of the tree and he was able to walk down the ladder.
"We only had to take a little bit of the weight and he was able to release his foot."
A Gisborne CFA brigade had also attended the scene.
Ambulance Victoria said the man had suffered leg injuries and been taken to Western Hospital in Sunshine in a stable condition.
Meanwhile, in Bendigo on Sunday afternoon, firefighters were called to a Golden Square home, where they found an oven had caught fire.
