Improved Boort claim first win of 2024, Bulls fire another warning shot

In a standalone NCFL Saturday night clash, Boort notched up its first win of the campaign, defeating Charlton 12.9 (81) to 5.6 (36).
Charlton was in the contest at half-time, only down by nine points, but the improved Boort kicked nine goals to three in the second half to round out a comprehensive victory.
Magpies coach Dale Cameron told the Bendigo Advertiser his side was slow out of the blocks, but they found their mojo after some half-time tinkering.
"We were a bit scratchy early on, and Charlton played really well in the first half with their freshness a factor, having had the bye in round one," Cameron said.
"I think we were playing the way they wanted us to, but in the second half, we made a few adjustments up forward and went back to our style of footy, which opened them up.
"Last week against Sea Lake, we had the same amount of inside 50s but just weren't scoring, which was similar to the first half on Saturday night, but we began to kick it into space in the third term rather than on our forwards heads."
Star recruit Jhye Baddeley-Kelly from Coburg's VFL side was superb and could have had close to 55 disposals.
Ethan Coleman played his best game of senior footy, slotting five goals.
Birchip-Watchem is making a solid case for being the team to beat in the NCFL this season.
After a highly impressive round one victory at Nullawil, the Bulls trounced their 2022 grand final opponents, Donald, 15.12 (102) to 4.4 (28).
Leading by only ten points at half-time, the Bulls put on the afterburners following the main break, nailing 7.4 (46) to nil in the third stanza.
After kicking seven last weekend, Ben Edwards backed it up with an eight-goal performance.
Despite still nursing ligament issues in his ankle, gun recruit Hamish Hosking was impressive in the ruck and was named second-best after Edwards.
They might not have the chocolates, but Wedderburn proved they'll be a force to reckon with in 2024.
The Redbacks ran reigning premiers Sea Lake-Nandaly close before ultimately falling 12.9 (81) to 9.11 (65) in a gallant defeat.
A five-goal to-two third quarter in the Redback's favour had them ahead at the final change by seven points before the experience and class of the Tigers shone through in the final term.
Joshua Jenkins kicked 0.7 going goalless for the first time in Tigers colours, with Wade Donnan, Billy Mcinnes, and Jackson McMahon all kicking two.
Redbacks midfielder Jackson McEwen was again named in the best alongside new coach Tom Metherell and Danny Benaim.
After a disappointing opening-round defeat to Donald, Wycheproof-Narraport brought up its first win in Wayne Mitrovic's second stint in charge of the club.
St Arnaud fought hard in the first half but fell away as the game wore on, falling in a 16.10 (106) to 8.8 (56) defeat.
Demons legend Corey Ash slotted five majors, while Grabowski brothers Josh and Nick kicked three apiece.
The brothers and other big-name recruits, Steve Kennedy and Maysen Murgov, were in the best.
