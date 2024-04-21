Big guns deliver in high-scoring round of Loddon Valley football

The competition's two premier forwards put on a show in round two of the Loddon Valley Football Netball League.
Bridgewater's Lachlan Sharp kicked 12 goals and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine's Josh Mellington bagged 10 goals to lead their respective teams to comfortable victories.
The race is on between Sharp and Mellington for the first to 100 goals - they've each kicked 20 goals through two rounds of the season.
Former Fremantle forward Josh Mellington kicked 10 of Serpentine's 14 goals in the Bears' 14.14 (98) to 5.10 (40) win over Inglewood.
Mellington set the tone early by kicking four goals in the opening 10 minutes and the Bears kicked seven goals to three in the first quarter.
The Blues tightened up in the second quarter and put more numbers around the footy in a bid to slow Serpentine down.
It worked for 30 minutes, but after half-time the Bears opened the game up again and added six goals to one to win convincingly.
"We knew Inglewood would want to start well on their home ground for their first game, so we made a focus of making a good start,'' Bears' coach Jake Wilkinson said.
"Josh (Mellington) got us off to a good start and we played some good footy.
"They made it trickier for us to score in the second quarter, but we worked our way through it.
"Inglewood were strong in the contest, they won the footy well and released through hands. They caught us out a couple of times and I reckon they'll be a pretty good side."
Ruckman Justin Laird produced his second-straight great game for the Bears, while recruit Doolan Nihill gave the Bears plenty of drive through the middle.
Four of Inglewood's recruits - Mitchell Conlan, Will Allen, Lachlan Ford, Liam Marciano - were named in the best players in their first games for the club.
Bridgewater co-coach Lachlan Sharp put the MGYCW defence to the sword with a vintage 12-goal performance at Marist College.
The former BFNL star was at his brilliant best, particularly at ground level, in Bridgewater's 21.14 (140) to 7.3 (45) win.
"Sharpy is an outstanding player and you sit back and watch in awe at times,'' Bridgewater co-coach Rick Ladson said.
"Geez, he works hard to get the rewards he gets and he has a hand in a number of other goals as well.
"His work rate and consistent effort is what makes him such a great player."
The Eagles took the game up to Bridgewater in the opening quarter, but a four-goal burst to start the second quarter broke the game open for the Mean Machine.
Sharp's former Strathfieldsaye team-mates Jack Neylon and Bo Alexander were superb for Bridgewater, while Ben Derrick's continued development pleased the coaching staff.
"From start to finish Jack Neylon's work rate was high and I thought he won some critical ball for us when we were under pressure that led to scores for us,'' Ladson said.
"Bo Alexander does a lot of things that go unnoticed. He does the one-percenters and I love having those players in the side.
"Young Ben Derrick is 20 years of age and is playing like he's been around a decade. I thought he was quite pivotal to our win."
Playing without their Northern Territory-based recruits, the Eagles weren't disgraced.
Co-coach Angus Monfries played a variety of roles and was his side's best player.
Todd Delahey played a lone hand inside forward 50, kicking five of the Eagles' seven goals.
Josh Worsley and Thomas Birch battled hard for four quarters.
Reigning premier Marong brought Newbridge back down to earth with a mighty thud.
One week earlier, Newbridge had shown encouraging signs after being five goals in front of Bridgewater before eventually falling to the Mean Machine in a gallant defeat.
On Saturday the Panthers showed the Maroons they have plenty of work to do in a 25.22 (172) to 2.3 (15) thumping.
The Panthers piled on eight goals to one in the first quarter and finished the day with 12 individual goalkickers.
"Our pressure was through the roof,'' Marong coach Linton Jacobs said.
"We talked about it being a danger game for us after the way Newbridge played against Bridgewater the week before, so we worked on some things through the week and I thought it all started with our pressure around the contest.
"We defended really well and that came from the pressure on the ball. There were a lot of positives this week. It was really pleasing."
Ruckman Michael Bradbury dominated in the ruck and caused some headaches inside forward 50 where he kicked two goals.
"He was super in the ruck, gave us first use and got a lot of the ball himself,' Jacobs said of Bradbury.
Bendigo Pioneer Jonty Davis was creative across half-forward and through the middle, while Ben Gregg dominated the stoppages.
Noah McCaig, kain Robins and Ryan Wellington kicked four goals each for Marong.
Skipper Will Daly was best for Newbridge and he kicked one of his side's two goals.
Lachie Costelow, Jackson Hufer and Tyler McLeod worked hard, but Marong's class and depth was too much for the Maroons to handle.
Pyramid Hill collected its first win of the season with an emphatic 200-point mauling of Calivil United.
The Bulldogs had winners all over the park in the 33.22 (220) to 3.2 (20) win.
"We were slightly disappointing last week, so it was good to get our brand back,'' Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
"It was some of the best ball movement we've had in the last couple of years.
"We were able to win a lot of centre clearances and get the ball inside 50 quickly."
Forwards Jesse Sheahan (seven goals), Bailey Scott (six goals) and Zac Alford (four goals) took advantage of the midfield dominance.
"Last week I felt we controlled the game, but got burnt on turnover,'' Fitzpatrick said.
"Our focus this week was making sure we looked good behind the ball in the way we set up the ground.
"We were able to lock the ball inside forward 50 for most of the day."
Centre half-back Tom McGregor was best afield and skipper Steve Gunther was damaging through the middle and in the forward line.
On a tough day for the Demons, Sam Green, Hamish McGregor, Sam Maher and coach Anthony Dennis were their best players.
