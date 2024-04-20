Morning arrest after Kangaroo Flat man makes a run from police

A man has been charged with trafficking a commercial quantity of methylamphetamine after being chased and arrested in Kangaroo Flat yesterday, Saturday April 4.
Police said they had gone to a property in Browning Street at around 11am and found the alleged offender before he attempted to run from them.
He had only made it a short distance before he was stopped, they said.
During his arrest, which was over unrelated matters, officers searched the 41-year-old and found what was alleged to be drugs, including approximately 70g of methylamphetamine, according to police.
Officers from the Central Victoria Response Unit charged the Kangaroo Flat resident with trafficking a commercial quantity of methylamphetamine, and also possessing cannabis, morphine, prescription medications and proceeds of crime.
He has been remanded to appear at the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Monday.
