Memory of Maddi to spur Navies' netball hopes in 2024

WHEN Charlton's netballers take to the court for the first time this season at Boort on Saturday, they will do so with plenty of extra purpose.
Their clash against the Magpies will be a season-opener like no other.
It will be their first game since the tragic loss of star young netballer Maddison 'Maddi' Fitzpatrick, who lost her brave battle with a rare sarcoma cancer on March 11 this year.
Just 19, the loving daughter of well known Charlton Football Hockey and Netball Club identities Kim and Shane Fitzpatrick and sister to Navies footballers Cobi and Elliott had stamped herself as a prodigiously talented dual-code athlete, excelling in netball and cricket.
She had been a member of the Navies A-grade team from the tender age of 13.
A long list of accomplishments in netball included being a North Central and Wimmera-Mallee representative, competing in State Titles, club best and fairests at A-grade, under-16 and under-13 level, a North Central Rising Star nomination and a junior incentive award win.
Maddi's passing not only leaves a void on the court for the Navies, but more so in the hearts and minds of her team and clubmates and all whose lives she touched, including away from the sporting arena.
As a mark of respect, Charlton and Boort's netballers, footballers and hockey players will don black armbands in Saturday's round of matches.
It will be the first of a few tributes planned this year, with the North Central league dedicating June 15 as Maddi's round involving all clubs.
Not netball related, the Charlton Harness Racing Club paid its tribute recently with the naming of a race - the Vale Maddi Fitzpatrick - on April 1.
The first game since Maddi's passing has brought the full gamut of emotions for her former teammates, according to Navies A-grade coach Annie Hockey, from sadness to a fierce determination to 'do it for Maddi'.
While there have been constant reminders of how much Maddi is missed, the second-year coach said the way in which the community had rallied around her loved ones and teammates had been heartwarming.
"Everyone has been there for each other right from the very start," Hockey said.
"It's been great to see the whole community come together, not just the football-netball-hockey club.
"Everyone has helped out a lot and was there to support each other.
"I had never seen a community come together quite like Charlton did. It was really heartwarming to see.
"A lot of people who knew Maddi and knew the family knew a lot of what they were going through.
"It did obviously come as quite a shock to a lot of people as to how quickly Maddi did pass in the end, but she put up an amazing fight.
"She had so much support around her and her family.
"She was a very well-loved person throughout the community and throughout the North Central.
"She had so many netball achievements and cricket as well.
"She was so good at everything she touched."
Through to the end, she was always strong and still wanting to put other people first- Lauren Campbell
Diagnosed only weeks after participating in a charity bike ride to raise funds for cancer awareness last year, Maddi underwent regular treatment at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.
While her condition limited Maddi to just a few, brief appearances on-court last season, she continued to coach the club's under-17s, giving it her all.
As a newcomer to the club last season, but well versed in Maddi's netball accomplishments and standing in the league, Hockey said her talent was both obvious and immense.
"I only really got to train with her and train her during the pre-season (in 2023), and then she maybe stepped onto the court twice in our first few rounds, with a view to qualifying her for finals," she said.
"Sadly from there she just started getting too unwell, so we had to pop her on the sidelines.
"She was still coaching as well. We were keen to make sure she was still there for her girls in the 17s team. But what a player she was."
Hockey considers herself fortunate to have Maddi's mother and North Central and Charlton netball legend Kim serving as her assistant coach this season.
Kim was the Navies' last A-grade premiership coach in 2016, helping mastermind a thrilling overtime win against netball league powerhouse Wedderburn.
"I definitely feel very privileged to have her beside me; she just has a wealth of knowledge and is someone I definitely look up to," Hockey said.
"She is very, very strong with her coaching. Just one of the greats."
An A-grade teammate and close friend, Lauren Campbell said she considered herself 'extremely fortunate' to have shared a friendship with Maddi, with whom she formed an 'instant connection'.
"She had all the qualities of what a great friend is, which is genuine, kind, caring and a cheeky humour that always made me laugh," she said.
"Since the day we met, she always inspired me with how tough she was and the excellent netballer she was.
"I was always waiting for her to give me some netball tips.
"She was just a great person to be around. Through to the end, she was always strong and still wanting to put other people first.
"If we were eating sausage rolls, she would be worried that her Pop didn't have enough tomato sauce.
"Just little things like that showed how much she cared about everyone else."
Campbell, 27, who joined the Navies from Heathcote District club Huntly three years ago, said Maddi's netball exploits spoke for themselves.
"She had her first game in A-grade at 13, which is incredible," she said.
"We played in the grand final together in 2022, when we were coached by Erin McGurk, and came runners-up (to Wedderburn).
"Madds and I were just instantly good mates.
"I spent the last few days with Madds in the lead-up to when she passed away - moments I'll never forget."
With the spirit of Maddi riding with them, Hockey is hopeful of a big A-grade season from the Navies.
"It is always hard to tell at the start of the season, especially with a lot of the girls based in Charlton and a lot in Bendigo, as you haven't seen them all together yet," she said.
"But I'm happy with how the team has come together and it will be exciting to see how it comes together on the court.
"We have some great girls coming back. Kirsty McKenzie is back in after having a year off with maternity leave after having little Daisy, and Kiara Perry is also making the return up to Charlton for another season.
"I think our girls will have that extra push to do it for Maddi."
Her sentiments were echoed by Campbell.
"It's going to be tough without Maddi, but I know she would want us all out there doing what she loved," she said.
"At times it feels like it's a bit hard and that it's just not right without Maddi there, but everyone understands each other and knows what we've been through, so it's a comfort just to be there to support each other.
"We all know how much we are hurting."
