In a year of conflicts, we yearn for peace

Anzac Day is a day of great importance to many people across Australia and New Zealand.
Few families have been untouched by war - mine included. My grandmother lost a brother in the Pacific theatre.
April 25 has become a day to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in times of war and those who returned from war but spent a lifetime with the physical and mental scars.
It is also a time to be grateful for the sacrifice of every one of those men and woman - and animals - so that we can live in a free country and a free world today.
Anzac Day was first commemorated on April 25, 1916.
It was a time to remember Australian and New Zealand soldiers who formed part of the allied expedition that set out to capture the Gallipoli peninsula in Turkey.
While the origins of this important day of remembrance dates back to World War I, Anzac Day has become a reminder of every conflict since.
Sadly in 2024, wars continue to rage.
This year, our thoughts and concern will be with the people of Ukraine and Gaza as we mark this special day for Australians.
The atrocities currently occurring are enough to tug at the heart strings of most as a reminder of the tragedy of battle - any battle.
Most people yearn for peace in a world reft by turmoil.
Regardless of the area of conflict or unrest, regardless of whether or not Australia is directly involved, regardless of whether or not circumstances will escalate, conflict of any kind is a tragedy.
It is a constant reminder of losses of the past and uncertainty for the future.
We yearn for peace in a world reft by turmoil.
May it one day only be written large in history.
The team at the Bendigo Advertiser will be covering Anzac Day events this year, from solemn dawn services to two-up games.
Follow our coverage from 5:30am on April 25 at bendigoadvertiser.com.au.
Lest we forget!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.