A solar farm, more walking and cycling: climate group's goals for Bendigo

Plans for a solar farm, supporting low income families and upgrading the city's transport systems are among the top priorities for the Greater Bendigo Climate Collaboration over the coming years.
The group, which formed in 2019, is working to make the Greater Bendigo region net-zero emissions by 2030.
That includes helping 13,000 Bendigo households which can't afford to switch over to renewable energy.
After adopting a roadmap in September last year which included 35 collaborative projects, work is being done over the coming months and years to look at some of the major projects the city will need to undertake to achieve its goal.
Greater Bendigo Climate Collaborative co-ordinator Ian McBurney said over the next six years the group would look at how to upgrade the city's transport network to make it more walking and cycling friendly.
Mr McBurney said one of the benefits of a solar farm could be "mums and dads" and businesses invest into the farm and earn income from renewable energy.
Although, he said supporting lower socio-economic families would need to be the centre of any future planning given the strain that would be on them during the transition to the renewable energy world.
"We are looking at what is the lowest cost, highest impact interventions we can have to get people walking and cycling," he said.
"We are about to do a feasibility study where we are looking at how we can support low wealth homes to do energy retro fits because we have got 13,000 homes in Bendigo that aren't going to be able to afford a Tesla or solar panels.
"How do we support lower income families, that was the big energy gap we found when we looked at the whole system."
Mr McBurney said even after Victoria made the move to renewable energy over the decade, there would still be low income families reliant on gas.
He said the price of gas would be high which would have knock on affects for liveability and health.
The co-ordinator of the collaboration was confident the group had the backing of the city and its residents given the groundswell of support they have had from individuals, business and industry leaders.
"Our engagement was really clear, people said 'we wanted to get to zero emissions are quickly as possible' and we engaged with more than 1000 people over three years," he said.
"People said we want it to be equitable, you know not just about how do rich people get rid of a power bill, it is about looking after everyone and making sure everyone can come on the journey with us.
"They wanted it to be about economic development, so what is good for Bendigo and where are the jobs? That is why we are looking at that solar farm."
The Greater Bendigo Climate Collaboration is sponsoring the Climate Leader category in the upcoming 2024 Bendigo Business Excellence Awards.
Mr McBurney said by sponsoring the award the group hoped to incentivise businesses to look at how they could benefit from reduced power bills and the use of solar power and electric vehicles.
