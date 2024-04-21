Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our Climate
Future Bendigo

A solar farm, more walking and cycling: climate group's goals for Bendigo

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated April 22 2024 - 9:21am, first published 8:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coordinator of the Greater Bendigo Climate Collaboration, Ian McBurney. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello.
Coordinator of the Greater Bendigo Climate Collaboration, Ian McBurney. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello.

Plans for a solar farm, supporting low income families and upgrading the city's transport systems are among the top priorities for the Greater Bendigo Climate Collaboration over the coming years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.