Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Calum wouldn't talk about losing his dad, now he is running 900km for him

JD
By Jenny Denton
April 19 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students and staff from White Hills Primary have been huge supporters of Calum Gurd's fundraising run. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Students and staff from White Hills Primary have been huge supporters of Calum Gurd's fundraising run. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

First year White Hills Primary School teacher Calum Gurd has just celebrated graduating into a profession he loves.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.