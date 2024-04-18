Get out for a walk or run for a good cause in Bendigo this weekend

Getting outside for a good cause has never looked as good as it does in Bendigo this weekend.
Across the city there are a host of events planned to get your blood pumping while doing a little good for your community.
Start things off by raising money for the Heathcote Dementia Alliance by walking or riding the O'Keefe Rail Trail.
The O'Keefe Rail Trail Challenge will take you along the old rail track as you pass bushland, waterways and recreation reserves while raising some cash for the alliance.
Join the Light the Trail Night Ride on Friday, April 21, or any number of running events from 8 am on Sunday, April 23 at the O'Keeffe rail trail in Heathcote.
Next up join the Bendigo Relay for Life and raise funds for Cancer Council Victoria's research, prevention and support services on Saturday, April 20.
The opening ceremony starts at 9.30 am with survivors and carers invited to take a lap of honour. A candlelight vigil will be held at 8.30 pm before the closing ceremony at 10 pm.
Bendigo has already raised over half of its $100,000 goal for the event held at Flora Hill Athletics Track.
Once you've done something good for the community - head out and do something good for yourself.
See the best of Kyneton's florists at the annual autumn Horticultural Society Flower Show in Kyneton on Saturday and Sunday.
Show categories include dahlias, roses, cut flowers, shrubs, foliage, pot plants, cacti, succulents and an autumn harvest of fruit and vegetables.
Plants, second-hand gardening books and handmade refreshments such as finger sandwiches, slices and Devonshire teas will be available for purchase on the day.
There you go Bendigo - your weekend is sorted. Enjoy.
