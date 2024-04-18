Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo-made expert breaks ground with the Brisbane Broncos

Georgina Sebar
By Georgina Sebar
April 18 2024 - 5:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Jacob Jennings. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Dr Jacob Jennings. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Over 500 students have received their degrees on day two of La Trobe University's graduation ceremonies.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgina Sebar

Georgina Sebar

Journalist

Journalist at the Bendigo Advertiser. Email me at georgina.sebar@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.