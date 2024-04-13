Nothing to wine about as thousands enjoy sunny Bendigo Winemakers Festival

Wine glasses in hand, thousands descended on Rosalind Park to taste the free-flowing season's best at the 2024 Strategem Bendigo Winemakers Festival.
The annual event showcased more than 100 wines from 20 local wineries, pouring everything from pinot gris to sparking shiraz on Saturday, April 13.
Bendigo based attendees Luke Harrington and Coby Rodgers said they caught the wine bug from their parents.
"My dad has been in the wine industry for about 30 years ... so I grew up around it. I love it," Mr Harrington said.
Mr Rodgers said he spent a lot of time in Bendigo region vineyards when he was young "absolutely hating it".
"But then you turn 18 and you start having a bit of a crack yourself," Mr Rodgers said.
"And you just fall in love with it."
Mandurang Valley Wines were among wineries on show, topping up glasses with all things red, white and pink.
"We are really becoming a more diversified wine region," winemaker Steve Vine, said.
"Bendigo's climatically very similar to Clare Valley ... so as a result its got the capacity to grow a whole range of varietals very well."
Looking around at the around 1500 attendees sprawled in the autumn sun made Mr Vine proud to be a Bendigo winemaker, he said.
"20 degree day, beautiful light breeze, sun shining and great music, great food," he said.
"This is exactly what Bendigo should be doing .... plus it's a family friendly event. What a great vibe."
Family friendly was not on the minds of mums Bronte Rice, Paige Martin and Nakita Piroddi.
"We are a group of mums and we have got the day off," Ms Piroddi said.
The trio had swapped the children for a cheeseboard and bottle of sparkling wine.
Beyond sips, the festival program included delicious food, entertainment, a grape stomp and a rambling marquee with live music.
Emma Marcetic, Alysha Hepburn and Amanda Brown had travelled from Shepparton and nabbed themselves a seat by the stage.
"This is our ideal day," Ms Brown said.
"We just love trying different wines and the weather is beautiful."
While she was looking forward to her picnic rug's proximity to the live music, there was only one thing on Ms Brown's mind for the rest of the afternoon.
"More wine tastings," she said.
