Smoking ambulance sees patient transferred, vehicle towed away

A patient was transferred from one ambulance to another in Eaglehawk on Friday night after the vehicle they were travelling in experienced a fault.
The first vehicle, which was apparently from Kerang, stopped near the intersection of Eaglehawk and Sandhurst roads soon after 6.30pm.
Eaglehawk fire brigade attended the incident but no action from them was required.
Lieutenant Tom Elliott from Eaglehawk CFA said a small diesel leak and "a smell of a little bit of smoke from the engine bay" had caused the ambulance officers to pull over.
The issue had "isolated itself when the vehicle was turned off," he said and it was decided to tow it away.
After a second ambulance arrived, a patient who had been in the first one was wheeled out on a gurney and transferred to it.
Both vehicles were marked with slogans from the Ambulance Union's current industrial action, which is protesting health system issues that are causing "a crisis" of ambulance ramping.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.