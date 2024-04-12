Police appeal for information about Sean Rutherford

Victoria police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Sean Rutherford.
The 29-year-old is wanted for failing to appear at court in relation to criminal damage, deception and driving offences.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall and of medium build with short-shaved hair and a neck tattoo.
He is known to frequent the Bendigo area.
Investigators have released an image of Rutherford in the hope someone may be able to provide information on his whereabouts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.