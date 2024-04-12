Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our People

Easter book fair brings in record sum to help feed central Victoria

JD
By Jenny Denton
April 13 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Key book fair volunteers Garth Keech and Margaret Keech and Wayne Meehan (centre) with crates of leftovers set to be distributed to charities. Picture by Darren Howe
Key book fair volunteers Garth Keech and Margaret Keech and Wayne Meehan (centre) with crates of leftovers set to be distributed to charities. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo Foodshare will benefit from the biggest ever result from the Easter Book Fair this year, with the four-day sale raising $55,500 to help feed the region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.