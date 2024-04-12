Easter book fair brings in record sum to help feed central Victoria

Bendigo Foodshare will benefit from the biggest ever result from the Easter Book Fair this year, with the four-day sale raising $55,500 to help feed the region.
The result compared to around $52,000 in 2023 and was particularly good considering the price of the books was lower this year, the fair's voluntary coordinator Garth Keech said.
"A lot of the books were $2 and $3, some were 50 cents and we even had books that were five for a dollar," he said.
"We're estimating we sold 30,000 but it's hard to say."
At Foodshare's Havelin Street headquarters this week volunteers were sorting and loading 103 crates of leftovers, which will be delivered to partner organisations, like Anglicare and some schools.
"We had a lot of good books left over and we're very happy to get the option to give them to the clients," Mr Keech said.
"We've given them children's, cooking, gardening books and novels - nothing too heavy."
Plans are also afoot to start distributing suitable reading material to local aged care homes.
As well as fundraising, the event was about "moving the books", Mr Keech said.
"We really want to get them back into circulation."
Emma Bourke from Foodshare said the money raised would support the organisation's activities, which despite the many generous donations it receives, sometimes include buying food.
"A couple of weeks ago we purchased fresh fruit and vegetables as the amounts coming in from the supermarkets weren't meeting our needs," she said.
"We also sometimes need to buy staple products like pasta and rice."
Foodshare wanted to "give a big thank you" to the book fair's many volunteers, including Garth and Margaret Keech and Wayne Meehan, who gave a huge amount of time and energy to the enterprise, Ms Bourke said.
Over the six days 132 volunteer shifts were filled as thousands streamed through the Tom Tweed pavilion.
Foodshare was also grateful to the community for supporting the book fair.
For the organisation, which helps supply food to about 13,000 central Victorians, a lot of focus this year was on the construction of its new home in Golden Square, Ms Bourke said.
The new $3.8 million warehouse, on the corner of Breen Street and Belle Vue Road, set to replace the Long Gully digs, will increase Foodhshare's capacity to receive, store and process donations.
"It's becoming very real," she said. "We did the sod turn in December and it's really progressing fast.
"It's now got a slab, frame and a roof.
"We're looking forward to getting the keys in October and it's actually all progressing ahead of schedule."
