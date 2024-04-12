Woorinen out to avenge grand final heartbreak at Camp Reserve

A grand final rematch between Castlemaine and Woorinen highlights an intriguing round two of CVFLW action.
Eight months on from a tight grand final, the two best sides in the CVFLW will determine who the early season pacesetter is after both notched up big opening weekend victories.
On that early September Friday night, the Magpies were as troubled as they'd been at any point during their undefeated premiership campaign.
A four-point lead at halftime was eventually widened to 19 by the final change, and from there, they managed to hold on.
While the Magpies easily beat the Tigers in their two regular-season meetings in 2023, the grand final showed Woorinen that they are more than capable of beating the competition benchmark, who have only lost one game since the start of the 2022 season.
The Tigers looked ominous in their round one 110-point belting of North Bendigo.
Tigers coach Katelyn Hazlett was at her brutal best while Samantha Johnston (nine) and Brydi Lewis (seven) combined for 16 goals.
It was a similarly strong start to the season for the Magpies, who dismantled Sandhurst in its debut women's senior footy game.
Tiahna Cochrane kicked seven, while 2023 CVFLW leading goalkicker Eloise Gretgrix began where she left off, booting six.
Recruit Maeve Tupper's return to footy was excellent, and she was voted amongst the best.
The Magpies will go in as firm favourites on their home deck, but if the Tigers can cause an upset, the season's outlook will take a drastic turn.
One of Sandhurst or Marong will notch up its first win in senior women's footy with the pair facing off at Malone Park.
Both sides were beaten comfortably last week.
Elsewhere, the Bendigo Thunder will be hoping to bounce back from a disappointing round one performance, in which they lost to Eaglehawk by 15 goals.
They should get the job done against an improving North Bendigo.
Eaglehawk and Golden Square face off under Friday night lights at Canterbury Park.
