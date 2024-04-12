Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Woorinen out to avenge grand final heartbreak at Camp Reserve

NS
By Nathan Spicer
April 12 2024 - 1:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Castlemaine star forward Eloise Gretgrix celebrates a goal during the 2023 CVFLW grand final. Picture by Darren Howe
Castlemaine star forward Eloise Gretgrix celebrates a goal during the 2023 CVFLW grand final. Picture by Darren Howe

A grand final rematch between Castlemaine and Woorinen highlights an intriguing round two of CVFLW action.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.