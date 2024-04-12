Baby Avery has epilepsy. His parents can now take him to a Bendigo clinic

Golden Square parents Benjamin and Kate Westfold faced "the worst possible feeling" when their six-month-old started to have seizures.
"It is just the unknown," Mr Westfold said.
"They could not really tell us if he would be really disabled ... and there is this helplessness as well, like there was not much we could do."
Baby Avery Westfold, now 18-months-old, suffers from infantile spasms, a rare form of epilepsy where the brain sends incorrect signals through the body.
"The seizures can cause a bit of damage and therefore the children can be a little bit delayed with some of their milestones," Ms Westfold said.
The seizures were difficult to treat and required an extensive work up to find the cause, an equation which meant consistent trips to Melbourne for the Westfold family to seek support at Royal Children's Hospital.
"So initially when he was really unwell he was admitted at the Royal Children's," Mr Westfold said.
"But post that as well, we had multiple appointments there, some even twice a week."
A new partnership between the Royal Children's Hospital and Bendigo Health would bring treatment for children like Avery closer to home, with the opening of the new paediatric neurology clinic at the Bendigo hospital.
Mr Westfold said the opening of the Bendigo neurology clinic meant less time, money and sick days spent.
"As soon as your child is unwell you have got like a whole diary full of appointments ... so it's just nice to have a 10 minute round trip here, opposed to four hours," he said.
Royal Children's Hospital paediatric neurologist Richard Leventer, who started the outreach sessions, says the benefits to treatment closer to home went beyond reduced travel times.
Professor Leventer started seeing Avery after his first seizures.
"When patients and their families are managed regionally and their other [care] services are regional as well ... that can be a good model of care for them," Professor Leventer said.
"And the [Royal Children's] can work with the local teams as well ... it means when our services are not needed things can be handed back in a much more seamless way."
Professor Leventer would travel to the Bendigo Health clinic for one day every two months, with six full day clinic days per year.
Clinicians hope approximately 120 patients would be seen in the Bendigo clinic over the next 12 months.
