Baby Avery has epilepsy. His parents can now take him to a Bendigo clinic

Gabriel Rule
By Gabriel Rule
Updated April 12 2024 - 5:20pm, first published 3:17pm
A new neurology at Bendigo Health will make life easier for Westfold family Kate, Benjamin and Avery. Picture by Bendigo Health
A new neurology at Bendigo Health will make life easier for Westfold family Kate, Benjamin and Avery. Picture by Bendigo Health

Golden Square parents Benjamin and Kate Westfold faced "the worst possible feeling" when their six-month-old started to have seizures.

