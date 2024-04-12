Trashy television: it's Farmer Tom time

Tonight there will be many a TV viewer crashing on the couch to watch the new season of ... drum roll ... Farmer Wants a Wife.
In the country it's become a phenonmena. MAFS eat your heart out.
This year we've got a contender to follow. Farmer Tom at Tabilk (of the wines and food) is seeking a new love (and/or a wife).
So, let me introduce you to journalist Georgina Sebar, who will be our FWAW correspondent this season. She doesn't mind a bit of trashy TV and will be tracking Tom's every move on the show for us.
It will be a hype-local addition, plus we'll be running the weekly blog on the Bendigo Advertiser website. For fans, it's not to be missed.
The new season of Farmer Wants a Wife is premiering tonight.
Yes, yes - how is this news? I know, I know - my generation's heads are rotted.
But for those of us who have sadly stumbled from the high horse of sense to indulge in a little light-hearted silliness, this season is all the more exciting for having a local farmer competing.
Personally, I would have sooner become a hermit farmer myself than marry anyone I dated at the age of 22 like Farmer Tom is trying to do.
But there is something fun about watching other people navigate the maze of dating just as badly as we all have done.
Reality television, after all, just isn't good unless someone's feelings are hurt.
Don't point those pitchforks at me. No one - not even the contestants - thinks dating shows are real.
It's all a bit of fun, a new experience - and, well, it's human nature to fall in love.
Even if the contestants are lured in by shiny lights and Instagram follows, it's simply improbable that a bunch of young people thrown together wouldn't result in a marriage.
So make sure you check back in once it starts getting juicy.
Georgina Sebar
