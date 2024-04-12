Bulldogs welcome challenging HDFNL opener against powerhouse Bloods

NORTH Bendigo co-coach Kiralee Kinder says the Bulldogs will approach a tough first-up test against HDFNL powerhouse Elmore with an ultra-positive mindset.
The Bulldogs, expected to be one of this season's big improvers, are starting their season a week later than their rivals courtesy of a round one bye.
With an almost entirely new A-grade line-up at her and co-coach Stacee Kingdon's disposal, Kinder said the Bulldogs coaches were actually relishing a chance to test themselves against an obvious premiership contender first-up.
"I might be a little crazy for saying that - and I know nerves will come into it for us - but it would be nice just to see where we are at, and see realistically what our connections are like against a strong opponent straight up," she said.
"It is a big test and we know what a massive game it is.
"We got together last week and had a group chat about our values and what we want to pride ourselves on, especially against the teams like Elmore, White Hills and Leitchy, who look like being a bit of an underdog this year.
"The girls are excited. Given that it's pretty much a brand new team, they've connected really well, and now they are just keen and eager to get out there and get it started."
In an A-grade squad of eight players, seven will be newcomers for the Bulldogs.
Grindal, who played with BFNL club Castlemaine last season, and is a VNL development squad member with the Bendigo Strikers, has been named as captain.
Other newcomers include Jeanette Ross, from South Bendigo, Sarah and Matisse Appleby, Emily Kinder and former A-reserve defender and new vice-captain Tyesha Rainsbury.
Midcourter Tayla Foster is the sole survivor from last season's A-grade line-up.
Last year's A-grade goalers, Imogen and Georgia Kinder, will play A-reserve, but will lend assistance on the A-grade bench on a rotational basis.
The Bulldogs rounded out their pre-season preparation with a hit-out against North Central league powerhouse Wedderburn a fortnight ago, in what Kinder viewed as an ideal warm-up for an exciting season ahead.
"It was a very physical, strong and fast-paced game and Stacee and I just thought it looked like the girls had played together for years," she said.
"The connections that were formed looked really good and the girls felt well about it. It's a real positive."
Playing at home at Elmore for the second straight week, Bloods co-coach Gabe Richards said her side was expecting a tough challenge from the new-look Bulldogs.
She said her and co-coach Allira Homes had identified some areas for improvement from their clash against the Grasshoppers.
"I think one is taking care of the ball. There were a few silly turnovers, where we threw the ball into hands a few times," Richards said.
"And our game management. That's two things that could make a huge difference.
"Otherwise it was a really pleasing start to the season."
