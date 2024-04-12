Farmer Tom searches for love (and a wife) in new season of hit TV show

A central Victorian farmer is one of five singles looking for love in this season of Farmer Wants a Wife.
At 22, Farmer Tom is the youngest farmer on the show, but he says his age has never really worried him.
"I feel like I'm pretty settled, quite stable," he said.
"It definitely wouldn't be a problem going into a long-term relationship, that's for sure."
The crop and cattle farmer from Tabilk is looking for someone who can be his best friend while building a life and growing the family farm together.
"I went in looking for someone that I get along with very easily. It has to be very easy and you've got to want to spend time with them," he said.
"If there's a bit of a question, they're probably not the one."
Tom always knew he wouldn't go to university, so he left school after year ten to work at a family friend's fencing business.
By the time he was 17, he was ready to branch out on his own.
On top of his own business, he co-runs the family farm with his father, taking charge of the cropping side of the business.
At harvest time, he works between 18 and 20 hours a day, something he says has prevented him from finding love.
"I've been able to find some people over the years, but I do work a lot and kind of don't go out much. So that was always my biggest hindrance," Tom said.
Tom has warned anyone who wants to date a farmer that they need to be prepared for a challenging lifestyle.
"There'll be things that they can't go and do, and you've just got to be accepting of that. The farm is always going to kind of be the priority to an extent," he said.
"Every farm is different. There's definitely farmers that are easier to date than others. If you had your pick, you'd probably date a stock farmer."
