Young Eaglehawk athletes chase national glory

A FIRST national championships campaign will cap a sensational field and track season for many of Eaglehawk Athletics Club's young guns.
Among those in Athletics Bendigo Region's squad of more than 25 to compete in Adelaide are Hawks' clubmates Lewis McIntosh, Nate Ralton, Cooper Richardson, Fletch Watchman and Kate Wilson.
The junior titles start on Monday.
Watchman will be in the under-18s 400m hurdles; Wilson the under-16 high jump and triple jump; and Ralton in under-14 long jump and triple jump.
On the track it will be McIntosh racing in the under-17 400m, and Richardson in the under-16 100m and 200m showdowns.
In what was his first Athletics Victoria Shield League season for the Hawks, Watchman's hurdling skills kept improving each round.
"I started the season mainly looking at sprints and jumps," he said after his latest training session at Flora Hill with coaches Terry Hicks and Nigel Self.
A torn quad in the second round of AVSL meant at least six weeks rest.
"I decided to drop long jump and the shorter sprints for a while," Watchman said of his return to the track.
An option was hurdles.
Watchman clocked a time of 62.68 in his first 400m hurdles race in Shield League.
He won gold in the under-18 400m hurdles final at this season's country titles in Ballarat in 59.8.
"A goal is 55 or 56 seconds at the nationals. A fast start and keeping the intensity high for as long as I can is what I will try to do," he said of Monday's duel.
Watchman has racked up three or four training sessions per week at AB's home in Retreat Road.
A Little Athlete from under-9s to under-13s, Watchman later focused on footy with Strathfieldsaye and Sandhurst.
"I was at a school athletics carnival and Terry Hicks spoke to me about having another go at field and track.
"Eaglehawk is a fantastic club to be with and the whole athletics community is great to be part of," the 17-year-old said.
Watchman will keenly follow the performances of his clubmates and others from Bendigo clubs.
Among them will be McIntosh who is rapt to be wearing the Big V for the first time.
"It's not just about representing Victoria, but also Bendigo and my club," he said.
A time of 51.93 to qualify for the nationals was a dramatic improvement on his 2022-23 season best of 53.36.
"The 400 was a main focus for a lot of this summer," McIntosh said.
He also kept racking up points for his club in 100m, 200m, 800m, long jump and shot put.
In a season where he has kept running faster, McIntosh is now set to take the blocks in Adelaide on Wednesday morning.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.