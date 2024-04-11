Bendigo Advertiser
Young Eaglehawk athletes chase national glory

By Nathan Dole
April 12 2024 - 9:00am
Nate Ralton, Cooper Richardson, Kate Wilson, Fletch Watchman and Lewis McIntosh will compete at the national titles. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
A FIRST national championships campaign will cap a sensational field and track season for many of Eaglehawk Athletics Club's young guns.

