Man with no memory of crashing Mercedes set to fight drink driving charges

A man who allegedly fell asleep in the bush and urinated on himself after crashing his Mercedes has refused to plead guilty to a series of drink driving-related charges and disputes the validity of the law.
He is set to return to the Bendigo Magistrates' Court for a day-long hearing.
The man who fronted court, dressed in blue jeans and carrying a shoulder bag, to represent Derek Richard Muir on April 11 wouldn't explicitly confirm he was the accused, saying instead, "I'm here as Derek Muir".
According to the police version of events, at 10.22pm on July 8 last year officers attended a crash on Heathcote-Redesdale Road at Mia Mia, where a vehicle had reportedly hit a kangaroo and come off the road.
When they arrived they spoke to two witnesses who had stopped to see if the driver was alright. They found a heavily damaged 2009 Mercedes Benz wagon and found Derek Muir, the owner, lying asleep in the bush with urine stained pants and mucous around his mouth, smelling of liquor.
When he was roused, Muir acted eratically and abused the officers. As a result he was placed under arrest, according to the police.
He then allegedly "kicked out" at them, hitting one of the officers in the leg and when asked to take a breath test, told them, "You are not under my authority".
Muir allegedly also refused a second breath test and told officers, "I pay taxes; you work for me".
The police said he was taken into custody until he sobered up, but at 3am when an officer attempted to interview him he still refused to answer questions.
The police prosecutor said he intended to call three police officers, two ambulance officers and two civilian witnesses to give evidence at the hearing.
All but one of the witnesses had already provided written statements.
Despite initially mentioning his intention to also call witnesses, Muir later told Magistrate Megan Aumair he wouldn't do so.
"I've got no memory of what happened," he said, linking his lack of recollection of the events to post traumatic stress disorder.
He pressed Ms Aumair to come up with the earliest possible date for the matter to be heard, arguing that the loss of his licence had caused him to have to shut down his business.
The court heard that after the crash he had been charged with driving while his licence was suspended on March 27 this year at Mia Mia.
Asked about the incident, he told the court, "I was travelling privately and was unlawfully stopped by police.
"I believe it's my common law right to travel freely."
Ms Aumair warned Muir he was "not going to get very far with that argument" in her court.
He acknowledged that was the case; however, insisted on proceeding with the legal contest.
Asked by Ms Aumair if he was going to accept the charges, he replied, "Absolutely not".
He is due to return to court on August 28 for the hearing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.