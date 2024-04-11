Elmo is in Bendigo. Can you tell him how to get, how to get to the Capital?

Have you seen Sesame Street neighbour Elmo?
The children's icon is rumoured to be roaming around Bendigo getting ready for a series of shows at the Capital Theatre.
Elmo's Circus Dream will be taking to the stage on April 12 and April 13 with shows at 10:30am, 1pm and 3:30pm each day.
The show follows the journey of Elmo as he is magically transported to his dreamtime circus where he is warmly greeted by some of his friends from Sesame Street.'
As Elmo and his friends entertain those in the office, the performers will showcase impressive acrobatic displays, jaw dropping juggling acts and mind-bending illusions.
Organisers say the audience should be ready to be dazzled as the magic of the circus unfolds before their eyes, leaving you with unforgettable memories and a renewed belief in the power of dreams.
The Bendigo shows are the last shows in the regional tour of the dream circus after visiting Shepparton, Mildura and Echuca.
