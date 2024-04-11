Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
What's on
Community

Elmo is in Bendigo. Can you tell him how to get, how to get to the Capital?

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated April 12 2024 - 12:43pm, first published April 11 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Children icon Elmo has been spotted in Bendigo. Picture by Ben Loughran
Children icon Elmo has been spotted in Bendigo. Picture by Ben Loughran

Have you seen Sesame Street neighbour Elmo?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.