UPDATE: Herbert makes brilliant start to Neangar Park Pro-Am

Lucas Herbert gave his hometown fans plenty of cheer about in the opening nine holes of the Evolution Copy Print Solutions Neangar Park Pro-Am.
In front of the biggest crowd seen at a Neangar Park Pro-Am, Herbert played the opening nine holes in five-under par to race to the top of the leaderboard.
He started the day with a brilliant eagle on the par-four first hole.
His tee shot finished about 60m short of the green just in the right rough.
His lob wedge landed just short of the pin bounced twice and fell into the hole for an eagle two.
An uncharacteristic poor second shot from the right rough resulted in Herbert making a bogey on the short par-four second hole.
After making a par on the par-three third hole, Herbert reeled off four birdies in his next five holes to be five-under par.
He made a par on the par-five ninth hole to make the turn in the lead by one shot from Josh Younger, who still had eight holes to play.
The best scores of the morning groups were three-under par 68s from Adam Burdett and Finlay Bellingham.
Bendigo's Kris Mueck fired a two-over par 73, which included two birdies and four bogeys.
