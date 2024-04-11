Woman in tears after losing her first car in three-vehicle crash

UPDATE 3PM: A young woman who had parked outside work in Kennington lost the vehicle she relies on for her job when it was hit from behind by another car this afternoon.
Mikaela Garner was inside a home in Townsend Street where she works as a personal carer when she heard a crash, and heard her car alarm go off.
"I thought, 'Shoot!' and ran out and saw the car," the 25-year-old said.
Her silver VW Jetta, which was the first car she had bought and paid for herself, had been hit from behind and pushed into a tree.
According to police, the driver of the dark coloured sedan that hit it then spun out and struck a white Mazda SUV in the right hand lane of Townsend Street's eastbound carriageway.
Fire Rescue Victoria recruit Alex Carpenter, who lives closeby, had been studying for the mid-course exam when he heard the loud bang and came running out with a first aid kit.
"It was pretty dusty," he said.
"There was another fella out here so I handed him the phone.
"I made sure the ladies were okay."
Mr Carpenter then got to watch firefighters arrive and help manage the scene.
According to First Constable Mitchell Gibbins from Bendigo Police, the crash happened at approximately 1.50pm.
"A woman in her 50s travelling in the left lane of eastbound traffic on Townsend Street, Bendigo has struck the right hand rear of a parked vehicle, which caused her to lose control, further colliding with a secondary vehicle in the right lane," he said.
"The 58-year-old female has been conveyed to hospital for further assessment.
"It's not believed to be a serious injury."
The white Mazda, which was only a couple of years old, like the other two vehicles, was written off.
Its driver, a retiree, was uninjured.
VW owner Ms Garner, who was visibly upset, was joined at the crash scene by her mother, who was comforting her.
Due to cost of living pressures her daughter had been forced to let the insurance on the car lapse in January, she said.
"I use my car for work and it's my baby," Ms Garner said.
"I use it to take clients to appointments and go grocery shopping for them. I use it for everything."
A detour was put in place on the eastbound side of Townsend Street around the crash scene while police and emergency services responded to the situation and the three cars were loaded onto tow trucks.
The road was fully open again by 3pm.
